Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVB partners with Star Health & Allied Insurance

The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday announced it has entered into a tie-up with Star Health and Allied Insurance to provide health insurance products to its customers. We are happy to tie up with Karur Vysya Bank and offer a wide variety of need based health insurance policies for the banks customers." PTI NVM VS VS

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:27 IST
KVB partners with Star Health & Allied Insurance

The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday announced it has entered into a tie-up with Star Health and Allied Insurance to provide health insurance products to its customers. By the agreement, all the health insurance products of Star Health & Allied Insurance will be made available through all 780 branches of the Tamil Nadu-based bank, KVB President and Chief Operating Officer J Natarajan said in a statement.

"Karur Vysya Bank is happy to partner with Star Health & Allied Insurance.... We are sure that they will provide both cost effective insurance products and quick settlement of claims to our customers, he said. Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director Anand Roy said: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a health insurance cover for all. We are happy to tie up with Karur Vysya Bank and offer a wide variety of need based health insurance policies for the banks customers." PTI NVM VS VS

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China rebukes UK for its "gross interference" over Hong Kong

Chinas ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and making irresponsible remarks over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong that he said could damage future Chinese investment. Britain has ...

Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 191

Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the states count of positive cases to 191, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 58 active cases and 133 cureddischarge...

2 drown in river in UP's Bhadohi

Two men drowned while taking a holy dip in river Ganga here on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gopiganj area when Priyanshu Tiwari 19 and Sachin Tiwari 21 slipped into deep water while bathing at Semradnath Ghat.The locals m...

Waste-watching: Sewage can help track pandemic virus trends

One county in Utah beat back a spike of pandemic virus infections in the spring, and another saw its rate jump. Both trends showed up in their sewage. Yes, sewage. Across the U.S. and in Europe, researchers and health officials say they can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020