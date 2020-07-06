Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel, VIL mobile revenues to fall in Q1 due to lockdown: Report

The lockdown, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, led to delayed recharges, fewer subscriber additions, and absence of international roaming revenues for telcos. "Wireless revenues for Bharti and VIL shall fall in Q1FY21 due to the nationwide lockdown, which resulted in delayed recharges by low ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) prepaid subscribers on account of the reverse labour migration and impact on income levels, minimal subscriber additions, SIM consolidation, and absence of international roaming revenues," Emkay Global said in its sector update.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:03 IST
Bharti Airtel, VIL mobile revenues to fall in Q1 due to lockdown: Report

Wireless revenues of telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) are expected to fall during the first quarter of current fiscal on account of the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by Emkay Global. The lockdown, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, led to delayed recharges, fewer subscriber additions, and absence of international roaming revenues for telcos.

"Wireless revenues for Bharti and VIL shall fall in Q1FY21 due to the nationwide lockdown, which resulted in delayed recharges by low ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) prepaid subscribers on account of the reverse labour migration and impact on income levels, minimal subscriber additions, SIM consolidation, and absence of international roaming revenues," Emkay Global said in its sector update. APRU is expected to decline sequentially in Q1 of 2020-21 after healthy growth in the preceding quarter (Q4FY20), it added.

"Bharti and VIL are likely to see five per cent quarter on quarter fall in ARPU. Home broadband to see a healthy increase in new connections, boosted by the lockdown. Airtel Africa should perform well as the impact of COVID-19 was minimal," it said. It expects moderation in subscriber additions due to lack of smartphone sales in April and early May.

"In fact, reverse migration could lead to subscriber loss for the industry due to delayed or no recharges," Emkay Global said. It expects decline in subscriber base of Bharti and VIL, with a more pronounced subscriber loss for the latter. Both operators are likely to see minimal increase in data subscribers.

It, however, anticipates subscriber addition in case of Reliance Jio on account of market share gains. Data consumption for all three private operators is estimated to rise by 10-12 per cent sequentially, driven by underlying increase even as new subscriber additions are expected to remain muted.

Cost savings are seen accruing from marketing, channel margins (lower gross additions and increased digital recharges) and other costs, whereas network opex shall continue to rise on increased utilisations. There could be some provisions on delayed payments in the enterprise segment for Bharti and VIL, it pointed out.

Reported finance cost could be lower based on moratorium on both deferred spectrum payment and bank loans, it added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab police arrest alleged match-fixer Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corr...

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case s...

Dharavi slum adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, tally 2,334

Mumbais largest slum, Dharavi, on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. Dharavi has only 509 active cases now as 1,735 patients have already re...

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 130,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has put President Donald Trumps handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.The overall rate of increase in U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020