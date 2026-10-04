From Forecast to Action: How African Cooperation Can Build Stronger Early-Warning Systems

Africa's ability to protect people from extreme weather will depend on more than better forecasting technology. National weather agencies also need trained staff, reliable financing, legal authority and direct access to government decision-making if warnings are to translate into action.

Experiences shared by Tanzania and Seychelles through a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Technical Coordination Initiative learning session highlight how African countries can strengthen these foundations by learning from one another. Mozambique and other WMO members also contributed to discussions on institutional partnerships, training and regional cooperation.

For African governments, the lesson is increasingly important as floods, droughts, storms and other weather-related hazards threaten communities, infrastructure and economic activity. Meteorological services are therefore becoming not just scientific institutions but important components of disaster preparedness, climate resilience and economic planning.

Beyond Better Forecasts: Africa Needs Institutions That Can Act

Tanzania's experience demonstrates why the authority behind a warning matters.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) is legally recognised as the authoritative source of weather forecasts and warnings and participates in the national Disaster Management Council. This gives meteorological expertise a formal connection with preparedness and disaster-management decisions.

For other African governments, this model raises practical questions. Does the national weather service have a clearly defined legal mandate? Who is responsible for issuing official warnings? Are those warnings directly connected with emergency agencies and policymakers? And are standard procedures in place to turn scientific information into action?

Seychelles provides another institutional lesson. The Seychelles Meteorological Authority (SMA) has linked its National Strategic Plan with business and human-resources planning. This allows the authority to identify which services should receive priority, what skills are required and how much capacity is needed.

For development partners, clearer planning could also make investment more effective by directing resources towards nationally identified gaps rather than disconnected projects.

Sustainable Financing Becomes the Next Big Test

Reliable meteorological services require continuous investment. Observation systems must be maintained, skilled employees retained, technology updated and information delivered to users.

That makes sustainable financing one of the biggest challenges facing national meteorological and hydrological services.

One option is cost recovery through specialised services for sectors that depend heavily on weather information. Agriculture, aviation, shipping, energy, tourism, transport and infrastructure businesses can all benefit from reliable forecasts and climate information.

But generating revenue requires more than charging for data. Agencies need appropriate legislation, technical expertise, commercial capabilities, trained employees and credible quality-management systems.

Tanzania has been helping Seychelles strengthen its Quality Management System and develop competencies needed to provide dependable services and explore cost-recovery opportunities.

Governments, however, will have to maintain a careful balance. Specialised commercial services can potentially provide additional revenue, but essential public warnings must remain accessible and focused on protecting lives and livelihoods.

Africa Teaching Africa Could Stretch Development Resources Further

The Tanzania-Seychelles partnership also highlights a potentially valuable model for development cooperation: African institutions transferring practical knowledge directly to other African institutions.

Instead of every country independently building expertise or relying entirely on external consultants, meteorological agencies can share experience in legislation, quality management, workforce development, operational procedures and financing.

Mozambique's Permanent Representative, Adérito Aramuge, highlighted options including institutional twinning, joint projects, expert exchanges, study visits, training, webinars, regional programmes and support from regional centres.

Each approach can serve different needs. Webinars can spread knowledge quickly and at relatively low cost. Expert exchanges and study visits can provide targeted learning, while longer institutional partnerships can support reforms that take years to implement.

For international development partners, this could create opportunities to finance networks of African expertise instead of repeatedly supporting isolated technical-assistance programmes.

It could also help countries adapt lessons to African institutional realities. However, cooperation between countries cannot replace the need for adequate national budgets, infrastructure and specialist international expertise where required.

From National Weather Offices to Africa's Wider Resilience Network

Stronger meteorological institutions could have economic implications far beyond disaster management.

Farmers can use better weather information when deciding when to plant or harvest. Airlines and ports depend on forecasts for safe operations. Energy companies need weather information to manage infrastructure and demand. Insurers, construction firms and investors increasingly need climate-risk information when assessing projects and assets.

For policymakers, stronger weather services can support infrastructure planning, agriculture, water management and emergency preparedness. Development partners can use stronger national institutions to coordinate climate-resilience investment, while private companies could gain access to more reliable information for managing operational risks.

Seychelles has also highlighted the value of a central mechanism for tracking projects entering the country, reducing duplication and aligning external assistance with national priorities across the four pillars of Early Warnings for All.

The WMO plans to support member-to-member cooperation through regional programmes, projects, regional centres, technical partnerships and its Voluntary Cooperation Programme.

The next question is whether examples such as Tanzania-Seychelles cooperation can be expanded into durable regional networks. Policymakers will need to watch whether cooperation produces measurable improvements in staffing, financing, service quality and warning delivery.

For Africa, the central lesson is clear: investing in forecasting technology is only the beginning. The effectiveness of an early warning ultimately depends on whether the institution behind it has the authority, people, financing and partnerships needed to turn weather information into decisions before disaster strikes.