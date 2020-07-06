Left Menu
Hyundai records over 15 lakh visitors on its online car sales platform

The company said it has also partnered with the leading banks HDFC and ICICI, in order to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit any bank branch for approval. "The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:06 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said its online car buying platform has recorded over 15 lakh visitors and over 20,000 registrations since its launch in March this year.  With the 'Click To Buy' online sales platform, that integrates over 600 dealerships, the auto major is offering a complete end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from the convenience and safety of their homes, HMIL said in a statement. The company said it has also partnered with the leading banks HDFC and ICICI, in order to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit any bank branch for approval.

"The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said. With digital buying becoming a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will continue to provide smart mobility solutions ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers, it added.

