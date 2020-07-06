Left Menu
Development News Edition

IL&FS case: SAT refuses to stay Sebi proceedings in 2nd show-cause notice against Ind-Ra

In the meanwhile, we direct the appellant (India Ratings) to deposit a sum of Rs 25 lakh pursuant to the impugned order dated December 26, 2019 before the respondent (Sebi) within four weeks from today which would be subject to the result of the appeal," the tribunal said. The case relates to the default committed by IL&FS and its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services on their obligations in respect of Commercial Paper (CP), Inter-Corporate Deposits (ICDs) as well as on interest payments related to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:39 IST
IL&FS case: SAT refuses to stay Sebi proceedings in 2nd show-cause notice against Ind-Ra

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has refused to stay the proceedings initiated by Sebi seeking to impose a higher penalty on India Ratings in the IL&FS matter. Regarding an appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 25 lakh penalty on India Ratings, the tribunal directed the rating agency to deposit the amount with the regulator within four weeks, which would be subject to the result of the appeal.

In the IL&FS fiasco, the markets regulator had penalised three rating agencies, including India Ratings, for lapses in assigning credit ratings to non-convertible debentures of IL&FS, which had defaulted on repayments. After imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh in December 2019, the watchdog issued a second show-cause notice on January 28, 2020 asking India Ratings "to show cause as to why penalty should not be enhanced".

Subsequently, India Ratings approached the tribunal saying that the second show-cause notice should be stayed. In an order passed on July 1, the tribunal said the regulator has the power to initiate proceedings under the Sebi Act.

"We, further, direct that the proceedings in pursuance to the second show-cause notice dated January 28, 2020 will continue and the respondent (Sebi) will pass appropriate orders after giving an opportunity of hearing to the appellant (India Ratings) either through physical hearing or through video conferencing...," the order said. However, the tribunal said that any order that is passed by the respondent shall not be given effect to during the pendency of this appeal.

With respect to the appeal filed against the Rs 25 lakh penalty, the tribunal directed Sebi to file a reply within four weeks. Three weeks thereafter is allowed to the rating agency to file the rejoinder, it noted. "The matter would be listed for admission and for final disposal on August 20, 2020. In the meanwhile, we direct the appellant (India Ratings) to deposit a sum of Rs 25 lakh pursuant to the impugned order dated December 26, 2019 before the respondent (Sebi) within four weeks from today which would be subject to the result of the appeal," the tribunal said.

The case relates to the default committed by IL&FS and its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services on their obligations in respect of Commercial Paper (CP), Inter-Corporate Deposits (ICDs) as well as on interest payments related to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). While passing the order in December, Sebi noted that the exposure of IL&FS at the relevant times was critical to the financial stability as its share in the total exposure of banks to the NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) sector was fairly high. There was substantial public interest involved in the affairs of IL&FS considering its importance for financial stability, it had said.

The markets regulator had examined the role of the credit rating agencies in assigning ratings to various NCDs of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). According to Sebi, IL&FS and its group companies' financial parameters, especially short-term borrowings, debt to equity-ratio, current maturities of long-term debt, operating profit, and monetisation of assets were not as conducive or healthy as assumed by these rating agencies in their reports or rating rationale.

They failed in conducting independent professional assessment while rating the NCDs of IL&FS and placed undue weight on institutional parentage, the regulator had said. Though there is no allegation of any mala fide intention on the part of these rating agencies, Sebi had said the failure by them is blameworthy and serious considering the degree of responsibility bestowed upon it by the statute.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

White House rejects national strategy on masks

The White House is again rejecting calls for a national mask-wearing mandate.White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says in an appearance on Fox and Friends Monday morning that the president sees the issue as a state-to-state matter.He say...

Punjab police arrest alleged match-fixer Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corr...

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case s...

Dharavi slum adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, tally 2,334

Mumbais largest slum, Dharavi, on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. Dharavi has only 509 active cases now as 1,735 patients have already re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020