Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital payment transactions in India rise 23 pc between Jun 3-Jul 2: Report

The report analysed consumer behaviour and digital spending patterns during lockdown and in the later days. "With the economy inching towards normalcy, digital payment transactions have rebounded by 23 per cent in the last 30 days (June 3-July 2).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:34 IST
Digital payment transactions in India rise 23 pc between Jun 3-Jul 2: Report

Digital payment transaction saw a 23 per cent jump in the past one month, signalling a rebound after the decline seen during the nationwide lockdown, according to a report by fintech platform Razorpay. The report analysed consumer behaviour and digital spending patterns during lockdown and in the later days.

"With the economy inching towards normalcy, digital payment transactions have rebounded by 23 per cent in the last 30 days (June 3-July 2). The overall digital transactions declined by 12 per cent in the last 101 days, compared to a 30 per cent drop in the first 30 days of lockdown (March 24-April 23)," the report said. It added that sectors like logistics, real estate and healthcare are starting to see some normalcy.

"Due to stress in income across households, consumer payment behaviour has changed. Paylater, cardless-EMI and EMI have become preferred payment modes with a growth of 290 per cent, 178 per cent and 125 per cent, respectively," it said. According to the report, UPI continued to be the preferred mode and grew 43 per cent, while use of cards was up by 40 per cent and Netbanking by 10 per cent.

Mobile wallet transactions, particularly in tier-II cities (via AmazonPay, JioMoney and Paytm) saw a spike, owing to increased contribution towards PM-CARES Fund and cashback offers, it added. Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder of Razorpay, said the digital payments industry could not escape the pandemic crisis, and a dip of 30 per cent was witnessed in online payments since the lockdown began.

"And now...a rebound of 23 per cent over the last 30 days is a sign of gradual revival of the digital economy. After witnessing an increased demand for digital payments in tier-II and III cities, I believe COVID-19 has definitely propelled the final push to overthrow cash, which even demonetisation couldn't, as Indians now become more comfortable paying for services without cash," he added. Mathur said COVID-19 is forcing sectors to digitise, as businesses cannot be closed for a long period of time and social distancing is here to stay for the next 12 months at least.

Small and medium businesses and consumers are beginning to realise the friction and frustration involved in handling cash after having experienced seamless digital payments, he added. "But, for this to happen at scale, the government's constant push to digitisation through necessary education, digital rewards and incentives may not be enough.

"It needs to be clubbed with intelligent innovations in financial transactions focussed on improving customer experience such as facial recognition technology, possibly wearables, hearables and implantables along with investment in business banking platforms (neo-banks)," he noted..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020