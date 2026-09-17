UPI Debate: BJP Defends Merchant Charges Amid Rahul Gandhi's Critique

In a staunch defense of the Modi government's policies on digital payments, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on transaction charges within the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. Addressing the media, Chandrasekhar emphasized that recent updates to the UPI framework aim to protect small businesses and consumers, maintaining India's status as a cost-effective digital payment leader.

Chandrasekhar clarified that under the new regulatory framework, consumers and small merchants remain shielded from transaction costs. Only transactions between individuals and merchants are subject to a nominal charge, setting UPI apart from international competitors like Visa in terms of affordability and efficiency.

The debate over the adjusted Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policies has intensified, with the Opposition branding them as a 'betrayal' and accusing the government of imposing an alleged 'UPI tax' due to foreign influence. The Centre, however, insists that peer-to-peer transactions and most merchant payments will incur no additional costs.