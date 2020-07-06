Left Menu
Development News Edition

IARI Jharkhand's new building named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

He was speaking via digital conference after inaugurating the newly constructed guest house of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at Gouria Karma near Barhi in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, an official statement said Asserting that the central government is committed to doubling farmers' incomes by the year 2022, the minister said that it has taken several important initiatives in this direction through various schemes and programmes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:47 IST
IARI Jharkhand's new building named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

The Centre on Monday said the new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Jharkhand has been named after Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.         On this occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Mukherjee dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of the country, gave the call for one nation-one law and sacrificed his life in Kashmir.       He was speaking via digital conference after inaugurating the newly constructed guest house of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at Gouria Karma near Barhi in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, an official statement said

Asserting that the central government is committed to doubling farmers' incomes by the year 2022, the minister said that it has taken several important initiatives in this direction through various schemes and programmes.       "The 16-point action plan announced in the Budget 2020-21 and new legal provisions would help to achieve the target of doubling farmers' incomes," he said.       He stressed on the need to liberalise agricultural markets, make agriculture competitive, provide handholding to agriculture-based activities and adopt stable agricultural practices and maximum new technology.       Tomar said that in the Budget 2020-21, the government has provided Rs 2.83 lakh crores for agricultural activities, irrigation and rural development, which is the highest-ever allocation.       Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced several new schemes under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, including Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund for the agriculture sector, the statement said.       Growth packages have also been announced for fisheries, animal husbandry, herbal farming, bee-keeping etc. which will ensure the progress of all categories of farming activities, it said.         "These initiatives will help to make possible all-round national development along with development of the agriculture and rural sectors," the statement said quoting Tomar.       Emphasising on bringing about a second green revolution to provide sufficient foodgrains for the growing population of the country, the minister said that there are unlimited possibilities in Jharkhand and North-Eastern states to bring about such a revolution.       He said that Delhi-headquartered IARI, better known as Pusa Institute, has played a leading role in the country's self-sufficiency in foodgrain production so much so that now the country has surplus production of foodgrains

Due to the presence of Pusa Institute, agricultural production has constantly grown in the neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.       Based on this, the minister said, two new agricultural research institutes have been established in Jharkhand and Assam.       Tomar also mentioned that during the coronavirus crisis, the agriculture sector has emerged as a major strength.       When lockdown was announced, the crop was ready for harvesting due to which the Prime Minister gave relaxation for this activity and farmers put in hard work for harvesting, sowing of summer crops and are now engaged in raising the kharif crops, he added.       "Predictions of a good monsoon have given further hope for a good crop this year," he noted.       Union ministers of state for agriculture, Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mahapatra, IARI Director A K Singh and other officers, scientists and farmers participated in the video-conference.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020