Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival

Global stock markets rallied and China's yuan posted its biggest gain since December on Monday as investors bet the Chinese economy would boost global growth even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:48 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival

Global stock markets rallied and China's yuan posted its biggest gain since December on Monday as investors bet the Chinese economy would boost global growth even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States. Data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month, almost returning to its pre-pandemic levels, also helped drive Wall Street higher and lift Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil.

The Nasdaq set fresh all-time and closing highs, led by Amazon.com Inc as its shares crossed $3,000 for the first time. Tesla Inc jumped 13.5%, up 228% so far this year. The yuan led commodity currencies higher against the dollar as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong economic rebound in China, where an index of blue-chip Chinese shares soared to a five-year high.

A Chinese economic revival bodes well for Australia and Europe, which count Beijing as their biggest trading partner. The euro advanced 0.55% to $1.1310 and European shares jumped. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 1.53% as stocks exposed to China - carmakers, industrials, energy firms and luxury goods makers - rose strongly. Banks also rallied.

The rally in Chinese stocks was the big catalyst, said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group. "The only caveat is that China's economy is not driven purely by free-market forces. But if regulators in China are engineering a stronger equity market, it can still feed through to the rest of the world." China's offshore yuan was on track for its best day against the dollar since Dec. 12, up 0.76 at 7.0150.

Chinese blue chips jumped 5.7% on top of a 7% gain last week to their highest since June 2015. Even Japan's Nikkei , which has lagged due to a soft domestic economy, rose 1.8%. MSCI's All-Country World Index, a gauge of equity performance in 49 countries, rose 1.8%. Emerging markets jumped 2.59%, their biggest single-day gain in three months.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.78%, to 26,287.03. The S&P 500 gained 49.71 points, or 1.59%, at 3,179.72, and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 2.21%, at 10,433.65. A slew of upbeat U.S. data, including a record rise in June payrolls last week, has powered the Nasdaq to fresh all-time highs and lifted stock markets around the world on recovery hopes.

But a resurgence of U.S. coronavirus cases has clouded the future. In the first five days of July, 16 U.S. states reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that has infected nearly 3 million Americans and killed more than 130,000, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 0.1 basis points to yield 0.6808%. German 10-year yields traded at -0.469%. Oil rose slightly on the U.S. service sector data, while a spike in coronavirus cases that could curb fuel demand in the United States limited gains.

Brent crude settled up 30 cents at $43.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63. Gold edged toward an almost eight-year high hit last week as the spike in coronavirus cases kept safety demand elevated, though the rally in equities and the strong U.S. services sector data limited the metal's advance.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,793.50 per ounce.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...

U.S. trade groups urge China to increase purchases of U.S. goods, services

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and over 40 trade associations on Monday urged top American and Chinese officials to redouble efforts to implement a Phase 1 trade agreement signed by the worlds two largest economies in January despite pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020