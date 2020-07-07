Govt launches 10-year roadmap to boost primary sector export earnings by $44 billion

The Government has launched a bold plan to boost primary sector export earnings by $44 billion over the next decade while protecting the environment and growing jobs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today released Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential, a 10-year roadmap to unlock greater value for a sector vital to New Zealand's economic recovery.

The Fit for a Better World Action Plan centres on three themes:

Productivity: adding an additional $44 billion in export earnings over the next decade through a focus on creating value.Sustainability: reducing our biogenic methane emissions to 24-47 per cent below 2017 levels by 2050;

and 10 per cent below by 2030. Plus restoring New Zealand's freshwater environments to a healthy state within a generation.

Inclusiveness: employing 10 per cent more New Zealanders from all walks of life in the food and fibre sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the primary sector workforce over the next four years.

"Our primary sector is such a huge part of our economy and our brand. They've made significant strides to improve the sustainability of our products and practices. Fit for a Better World builds on that, and the potential that exists for us to go even further," Jacinda Ardern said.

"To further kick-start delivery of the roadmap we're accelerating nearly $100 million via the flagship Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund and in forestry for innovative and creative projects.

"The Fit for a Better World Roadmap spells out practical ways for the sector to fetch more value, create more jobs and bolster our green reputation in a global pandemic environment to ensure New Zealand builds back better, together.

"The Government is already backing parts of the roadmap with more than $1.5 billion invested in freshwater quality, water storage, supporting exporters, reducing agriculture emissions, assisting farmer catchment groups, the One Billion Trees scheme, getting people into sector jobs, rural sector resilience and developing new high-value crops," Jacinda Ardern said.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the sector's ability to record 4.5 per cent growth to about $48 billion of exports in the past year despite COVID-19, highlighted the demand for our top-quality products.

"However, as the Primary Sector Council's Vision and Strategic Outline, also released today says, we need to act quickly and boldly and can't continue to rely on volume growth to generate greater returns," Damien O'Connor said.

"We need to create new billion-dollar, category-leading products services for consumers here and overseas while respecting Te Taiao – the natural world.

"Our Fit for a Better World Roadmap builds on the work both primary industries and the Government have already started and brought together actions, investment, and resources that will work in concert to accelerate the transformation we need.

"Over the coming months, we'll be working with the sector on rolling it out. There is huge potential in this Roadmap but it can only be achieved through a close partnership with industry and Māori.

"Later this week I will be releasing the Wool Industry Project Action Group's report that sets the path for the future growth of our strong-wool sector. This will also be a key part of delivering our Roadmap," Damien' O'Connor said.

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash said sustainable aquaculture presents massive growth potential.

"Aquaculture provides opportunities for regional employment and it can grow sustainably without compromising environmental and climate goals.

"The Government already has a clear strategy and plan to grow this sector five-fold to $3 billion by 2035, and the Fit for a Better World Roadmap will accelerate delivery of this strategy.''

Forestry Minister Shane Jones said forestry offered an opportunity to reduce the economic reliance on non-renewable products.

"Opportunities exist within the wood processing sector to utilise existing and emerging technology to make better use of wood waste products and develop new domestic and export markets for more sustainable products. There are also opportunities to work with the sector to support greater use of wood in buildings."

"We want to make sure wood fibre products, which can be used to make biofuels or plastics substitutes can be used where-ever possible, as its better for our environment and forestry sector," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)