Guinea’s Mining Boom Could Lift Growth Above 9%, Putting Jobs and Investment in Focus

Guinea's economy could grow by more than 9% in both 2026 and 2027, creating a major opportunity to turn its mineral wealth into lasting improvements in people's lives. The African Development Bank Group's 2026 Country Focus Report on Guinea identifies mining expansion, particularly the Simandou project, as the main driver of this acceleration. The challenge is ensuring that stronger economic figures lead to productive investment, sustainable employment and opportunities that reach communities beyond the mining industry.

The report, titled "Mobilizing Resources at Scale to Finance Guinea's Development in a Fragmented World," was launched on 11 September in Conakry. It calls for stronger public revenue collection, greater private investment and more effective use of government spending, supported by a financial system capable of funding the country's development needs.

Turning Mineral Wealth Into Lasting Jobs

Simandou, Africa's largest integrated iron ore mining and infrastructure project, stands at the centre of Guinea's growth prospects. Its development could accelerate economic activity, making support for local suppliers and the preparation of priority investment projects especially important. Building stronger links between mining and domestic businesses would help create opportunities for more Guineans to participate in the expansion.

The outlook remains exposed to risks from a heavily concentrated export base, climate shocks, changing international commodity prices and tighter global financial conditions. The report recommends mechanisms to stabilise revenues from extractive industries, helping the country manage fluctuations that could disrupt public investment and development plans.

Laté Dodji Lawson Zankli, the African Development Bank Group's Country Manager in Guinea, said the expected acceleration represented a historic opportunity whose development benefits would depend on deliberate policy choices. He highlighted stronger domestic revenue mobilisation, better public spending, projects ready to attract financing, greater private capital and a deeper financial system as essential conditions for turning growth into lasting progress.

Broadening Revenues Without Overburdening Businesses

Guinea's tax revenues amount to around 13% of gross domestic product, and more than 70% of jobs are in the informal sector. These figures point to significant scope for gradually broadening the tax base, with the report identifying resource mobilisation as one of the country's main development challenges. Increasing the resources available at home would strengthen Guinea's capacity to finance public priorities.

Speaking at the launch, Mariama Ciré Sylla, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget and the Bank's Governor for Guinea, stressed that a wider tax base should avoid placing greater pressure on the limited number of formal businesses. Her priorities included continued digitisation of tax and customs procedures, fewer tax exemptions and stronger capacity to absorb financing and deliver projects, connecting revenue reforms with the practical ability to put money to productive use.

Closing the Financing Gap

The report sets out recommendations to address an average financing gap estimated at approximately $15 billion for the Simandou 2040 Programme. Mobilising funding on that scale requires more than attracting capital; Guinea also needs to prepare priority projects faster, improve spending efficiency and strengthen the institutions responsible for implementation so available resources can deliver tangible results.

A broader financial system forms another part of that effort, with recommendations to strengthen financial supervision and improve credit information systems. Developing insurance, pension funds, investment funds and the domestic capital market could expand the channels through which savings and investment support economic development, complementing efforts to attract private financing.

Government members, national institution officials, development partners and financial sector representatives attended the launch, where the report was formally presented to the Guinean authorities. Published annually by the Bank's Country Economics Department, the Country Focus Reports bring African Economic Outlook analysis to individual countries to inform policy discussions, with Guinea's edition placing the conversion of rapid growth into widely shared development at the heart of that conversation.