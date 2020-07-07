Feedback sought on proposal to develop commercial film facilities in Christchurch

The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Poto Williams, is seeking feedback on a proposal to better enable the development and operation of commercial film and video facilities in Christchurch.

The Proposal, developed by Regenerate Christchurch in response to a request from Christchurch City Council, asks that powers under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 be used to amend the Christchurch District Plan and the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement.

The Proposal identifies the film industry as an immediate regeneration opportunity and a potential growth area for Christchurch.

Ms Williams says current planning documents do not specifically address the establishment and operation of permanent commercial film or video production facilities in the city.

The Proposal's intention is to provide a clearer, more certain, and more enabling regulatory environment, encouraging the establishment of such facilities in seven specific zones within Christchurch.

"It is important that anyone interested in this Proposal makes a written comment, which I will take into account in deciding whether to approve the Proposal," Ms Williams says.

All written comments must be received by 5.00 pm Wednesday, 5 August 2020.

The Proposal can be viewed and written comments made online at https://dpmc.govt.nz/film-studio

The Proposal can also be viewed, and written comment forms are available, at Christchurch City Council service centres and libraries, and the main office of Selwyn and Waimakariri District Councils from Wednesday 8 July 2020.

This will be the last section 71 proposal to be considered by the Minister. The Greater Christchurch Regeneration Amendment Act was passed late last month, removing the Minister's section 71 powers. As the Minister received this Proposal on 18 June 2020, prior to the enactment of the Act, this process can continue as if section 71 power had not been repealed.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)