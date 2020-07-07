Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.74 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like strong dollar, and rising COVID-19 cases dragged down the local unit. The rupee opened weak at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, down 6 paise over its last close.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:32 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.74 against US dollar in early trade
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on strengthening American currency even as domestic equities started on a positive note. Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like strong dollar, and rising COVID-19 cases dragged down the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, down 6 paise over its last close. It had settled at 74.68 against the US dollar on Monday.

"Cues from Asia remained firm as most currencies started with gains against the US dollar, supported by hopes of quick recovery from the pandemic," Reliance Securities said in a research note. Rupee could witness further appreciation led by gains in equities due to foreign fund inflows and weak US dollar, it added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 96.75. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 109.07 points higher at 36,596.35 and broader NSE Nifty rose 14.40 points to 10,778.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.35 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.39 per cent to USD 42.93 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.15 crore and the death toll has topped 5.37 lakh. In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 20,160 and the number of infections crossed the 7 lakh-mark, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokespe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Heavy-duty masks may be neededThe World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a let...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

ANALYSIS-Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule

The prospect of President Vladimir Putin staying in the Kremlin until 2036 does not seem to be deterring buyers of Russias high-yielding sovereign bonds as investors focus on economic fundamentals and political stability rather the risk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020