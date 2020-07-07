Yamaha Motor India announces spl finance scheme for frontline COVID-19 warriors
Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group of companies on Tuesday announced a special finance scheme for frontline warriors of COVID-19 under which EMIs for the first three months are reduced by 50 per cent.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:54 IST
Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group of companies on Tuesday announced a special finance scheme for frontline warriors of COVID-19 under which EMIs for the first three months are reduced by 50 per cent. The initiative is targeted towards providing exclusive and attractive finance schemes to help raise purchasing conveniences for the frontline warriors, YMI said in a statement.
The scheme can be availed of on new Yamaha two-wheeler purchase at all authorised dealerships of the company in India, it added. The company said its special finance scheme is announced in the context of its continuous efforts to support the frontline warriors of the pandemic in India.
In May, the company's permanent employees as well as some trainees based out of three plants -- Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), and employees at other offices donated a total of Rs 61.5 lakh from their pay for April to support the government's fight against the pandemic..
