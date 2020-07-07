Left Menu
HMSI launches new version of X-Blade; price starts at Rs 1,05,325

HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "The new X-Blade BSVI is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts." The bike features Honda's globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, engine stop switch and new dynamic stripe design, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:31 IST
HMSI launches new version of X-Blade; price starts at Rs 1,05,325

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched a new version of its 160 cc motorcycle X-Blade with price starting at Rs 1,05,325 (ex-showroom Noida). The X-Blade BS-VI bike is powered by a 160 cc fuel injection engine compliant with BSVI emission norm and uses eight onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, the company said in a statement.

The Honda X-Blade BSVI is also equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system) that gives an enhanced braking performance on the roads along with a new engine stop switch that provides the convenience of turning-off the engine on brief stops. HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “The new X-Blade BSVI is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts." The bike features Honda's globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, engine stop switch and new dynamic stripe design, he added.

