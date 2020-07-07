Left Menu
Kia Motors crosses 50,000 unit sales mark for cars with connected features

The company has surpassed figure of 50,000 activated connected cars on road which includes Seltos and Carnival models, Kia Motors India said in a statement. The automaker is the only manufacturer to secure this feat within just over 10 months of its first product introduction in the country, it added.

07-07-2020
Kia Motors India on Tuesday said it has crossed the 50,000-mark in sales for connected cars within 10 months of its first product launch in the country. The company has surpassed figure of 50,000 activated connected cars on road which includes Seltos and Carnival models, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

The automaker is the only manufacturer to secure this feat within just over 10 months of its first product introduction in the country, it added. "We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The company's UVO connect technology has brought about a significant change in the way owners engage with their cars in India, he added. "Now, with the updated UVO connect features in the new Seltos and upcoming Sonet, Kia has made driving even more fun, safe, convenient and comfortable," Shim noted.

UVO Connect integrates smartphone, car and car's infotainment system into a single unit to provide a secure and convenient experience. Initially launched with 37 smart features, this connected technology now covers over category-first features.

