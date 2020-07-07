Left Menu
TCS expands decade-long partnership with Tryg

TCS will provide mainframe hosting and operations, and implement a future-proof hybrid cloud architecture that leverages the TCS Enterprise Cloud platform to revitalize Tryg's IT landscape and drive synergy across all areas of IT by bringing business agility, flexibility, and scalability, it said. Additionally, TCS said in a statement it would help Tryg transform its IT operations, enabling newer ways of working with the Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), powered by ignio AIOps.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:37 IST
TCS expands decade-long partnership with Tryg

Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday it has expanded its decade-long partnership with Tryg, one of the largest non-life insurance companies in the Nordic region, to help the latter adopt a future-ready technology stack and IT operating model that will accelerate its digital transformation journey. TCS will provide mainframe hosting and operations, and implement a future-proof hybrid cloud architecture that leverages the TCS Enterprise Cloud platform to revitalize Tryg's IT landscape and drive synergy across all areas of IT by bringing business agility, flexibility, and scalability, it said.

Additionally, TCS said in a statement it would help Tryg transform its IT operations, enabling newer ways of working with the Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), powered by ignio AIOps. "The new IT operating model will be leaner and more efficient, with cognitive automation at its core, endowing the technology stack with a self-healing capability that will increase the availability of critical customer-facing business applications, improve operational resilience, and enhance end-user experience," the statement added.

