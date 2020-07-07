Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India clocks average daily output of 44% during 3-day strike, attendance close to 36%

State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike called by worker unions last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:39 IST
Coal India clocks average daily output of 44% during 3-day strike, attendance close to 36%
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike called by worker unions last week. This calculation of average is based on the average of 10 days prior to July 2 -- the first day of the three-day strike. CIL in a statement said that despite the strike "the coal miner managed 44 per cent of coal output, compared to the average of 10 days immediately prior to the first day of the strike".

The attendance of the employees progressively increased from the first day of the strike over the three-day period, averaging close to 36 per cent, it said. "This means, with a little over one-third of the attendance, the company could still produce 58 per cent of OBR (Over Burden Removal) and coal composite combined," the statement said. OBR and coal composite means the volume of coal produced and topsoil excavated combined. OBR is an important performance parameter as it exposes the coal seam for future production at short notice.

OBR alone at 5.70 million cubic metres during the referred strike days clocked 61 per cent of the average of 10 days. CIL on an average per day was producing 1.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the ten-day phase. Coal India produced a total of 1.72 MT of coal and supplied 1.60 MT to its customers during the three-day strike from July 2-4 called by five central trade unions protesting the government's decision over commercial coal mining, the company said.

CIL produced 0.57 MT of coal on an average per day and despatched 0.53 MT of the dry fuel during three-day period. Whereas, the average per day of OBR and coal composite was 4.73 MT. "Though the operations were subdued to a certain degree, the performance of the company was better than what was anticipated during the strike period," a company official said.

Similarly, coal despatch was 38 per cent of the referred ten-day average as CIL's supplies were 1.40 MT per day. OBR and coal composite scored a high of 58 per cent, the average per day being 8.14 MT OBR and coal composite amounted to a total of 14.20 MT during the referred strike period..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 329 p.m.Coronavirus lockdown to be reimposed in Melbourne with spike in new cases. 302 p.m.After travelling 400 km from Arunachal Prades...

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release possible in 2020? What latest we know

The viewers are happy due to the renewal of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons and the series creators are all set to work on the second season.The Rising of the S...

Burundian refugees in Tanzania face new pressure to go home

Burundian refugees in Tanzania say they fear being forced to return to their country now that a new president has taken power and invited them home. Hundreds of thousands of Burundians fled during the bloody political turmoil that followed ...

PRASA appoints Willie Mathebula acting GCPO

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA PRASA has appointed Willie Mathebula the acting Group Chief Procurement Officer GCPO with immediate effect.Mathebula had been seconded from National Treasury, where he had previously been acting Chief Procure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020