"TMC blaming BJP as reality of CM Banerjee coming to fore": Phalguni Patra on Sandeshkhali sting operation video

After a video of a sting operation surfaced, alleging that West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari "hatched the Sandeshkhali conspiracy," BJP Mahila Morcha President Phalguni Patra said on Saturday that the TMC is blaming the BJP as the reality of CM Mamata Banerjee is coming to the fore. "TMC is blaming the BJP as the reality of CM Mamata Banerjee is coming to the fore. This is not just Malda nor Sandeshkahli; complete Bengal is suffering from a situation similar to that of Sandeshkhali. In every corner, rapes occur and Mamata Banerjee is not taking any action against the accused involved in these types of incidents," Patra said.

Meanwhile, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee warned that if the central leadership of the BJP does not issue an apology to the people of the state within 48 hours, it will be interpreted that the BJP devised a plan to belittle West Bengal. "I will tell the leaders of the Centre that if you do not apologize to the people of Bengal within forty-eight hours, otherwise (it is right to think that) this conspiracy was hatched on your instructions to belittle Bengal," he said.

On Saturday, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali and was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the LoP. Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case."

However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip. Earlier in the day, while sharing a clip from the alleged sting operation, Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, claimed on his official X handle that the people should see through the BJP's attempts to tarnish Bengal's image and reputation to advance and achieve its political ends.

"I am shocked beyond words to see the Sandeshkhali sting video. Every citizen must witness the Bangla Birodhi BJP's orchestrated attempt to defame and malign WB for their petty political ends. This abhorrent act epitomises the grossest abuse of power in history. Shame!," Abhishek posted from his official X handle on Saturday. "A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!" read a post on the TMC's official X handle.

Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

