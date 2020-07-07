Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:30 IST
Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.

The company's latest foray into the delivery space is in partnership with Cornerstore, a Chilean online grocery provider that Uber holds a majority stake in since October. Customers in Canada's Montreal and Toronto, eleven Brazilian cities, including in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, four Chilean cities, Colombia's Bogota and Peru's Lima will be able to order groceries from local stores and chains through the Uber Eats app.

In Canada, groceries can be ordered from large chains Walmart Inc and Metro Inc. A launch in U.S. cities is expected later in July, beginning with regional merchants in Miami and Dallas, an Uber spokeswoman said.

Uber's grocery delivery push comes at a time when its core ride-hailing business is under pressure around the globe with coronavirus lockdown orders keeping many passengers at home. At the same time, Uber's restaurant delivery business Eats has seen growing demand during the pandemic, with second-quarter food delivery orders up more than 100%. Uber on Monday said it would acquire U.S. food delivery rival Postmates for $2.65 billion to significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods, including groceries.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic core group shooters to resume training from Wednesday

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics will resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of Indias SAI decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conseque...

Govt tells customs to invoke NDPS Act in all cross-border drugs smuggling cases

Taking serious note of cross-border smuggling of drugs, the government has asked the customs department and its intelligence agencies to invoke the stringent NDPS Act in all such cases, officials said on Tuesday. The move is aimed at provid...

Nanobiotechnology has potential to improve agricultural systems: Dr. Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science Technology, Health Family Welfare and Earth Sciences and Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Panchayati Raj released through video-link the Gui...

APM Terminals Pipavav handles 186,000 TEUs cargo in Apr-Jun

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav handled 186,000 TEUs cargo besides 622 container trains in the April-June quarter, a large part of which remained under the lockdown. APM Terminals Pipavav, being engaged in providing essential ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020