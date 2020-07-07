Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs stations to set up 'Turant Suvidha Kendras' by July 15

"Considering the benefits ushered in by providing single point interface set up in Bengaluru and Chennai Zones for first phase of faceless assessment, CBIC would set up Turant Suvidha Kendra (TSKs) to all the Customs formations w.e.f July 15, 2020," an official statement said. "TSKs will henceforth be the sole physical interface point with Customs formations whenever physical submission of documents is required by Customs such as for defacement of Country of Origin Certificates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:11 IST
Customs stations to set up 'Turant Suvidha Kendras' by July 15

All Customs stations would set up Turant Suvidha Kendras (TSKs) by July 15 which will act as the sole physical interface point with Customs officers for physical submission of documents, the CBIC has said. In a communication to all Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs and Central Tax, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the step is being taken ahead of the pan-India roll out of faceless assessment, which will be done in phases.

"The Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs/Chief Commissioners of Customs are advised to set up the TSKs in all Customs stations by July 15, 2020," it said. In its efforts to make India enter top 50 rank in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking, the CBIC had last year announced reform measure — Turant Customs — for speedy clearance of goods at air and sea ports.

Turant Customs is a comprehensive package which is being implemented in a phased manner. Towards that, the Customs department plans to roll out pan-India faceless assessment by December 31 in a phased manner, and has already started it at Chennai and Bengaluru ports from June 8.

Faceless assessment  (commonly known as anonymised or virtual assessment) enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a 'Bill of Entry' pertaining to imports made at a different Customs station, whenever such a 'Bill of Entry' has been assigned to him in the Customs automated system. "Considering the benefits ushered in by providing single point interface set up in Bengaluru and Chennai Zones for first phase of faceless assessment, CBIC would set up Turant Suvidha Kendra (TSKs) to all the Customs formations w.e.f July 15, 2020," an official statement said.

"TSKs will henceforth be the sole physical interface point with Customs formations whenever physical submission of documents is required by Customs such as for defacement of Country of Origin Certificates. This is expected to further ease the Customs clearance process," it added. The statement further said that CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar on Monday unveiled several new and modern testing equipment inducted into the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) which would significantly enhance the in-house testing capability of Customs, leading to faster import and export clearances.

He also launched new IT functionalities for supporting contactless Customs under the CBIC's flagship programme 'Turant Customs'. The IT functionalities empower exporters to self manage changes in their bank account and AD Code through ICEGATE as well as register on ICEGATE without having to approach a Customs officer.

"A major innovation that was announced today is the automated debit of Bonds in the ICES which will dispense with the need for importer to visit Custom Houses to get the debit made manually. "It has also been decided that the balance in the Bond would henceforth be indicated in the import document, which would help importers plan their imports," the statement added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank sanctions $400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India on Tuesday signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga river. The USD400 million operation comprises a loan of USD381 million and a ...

16 players and officials from Bulgarian club test positive

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus, the countrys health minister said Tuesday. The club from the Black Sea town of Varna said 12 players are among the positive cases.Unf...

Olympic core group shooters to resume training from Wednesday

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics will resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of Indias SAI decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conseque...

Govt tells customs to invoke NDPS Act in all cross-border drugs smuggling cases

Taking serious note of cross-border smuggling of drugs, the government has asked the customs department and its intelligence agencies to invoke the stringent NDPS Act in all such cases, officials said on Tuesday. The move is aimed at provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020