Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

In Canada, groceries can be ordered from large chains Walmart Inc and Metro Inc. A launch in U.S. cities is expected later in July, beginning with regional merchants in Miami and Dallas, an Uber spokeswoman said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:21 IST
Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month. The company's latest foray into the delivery space is in partnership with Cornershop, a Chilean online grocery provider that Uber has held a majority stake in since October.

Customers in Canada's Montreal and Toronto, eleven Brazilian cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, four Chilean cities, Colombia's Bogota and Peru's Lima will be able to order groceries from local stores and chains through the Uber Eats app. In Canada, groceries can be ordered from large chains Walmart Inc and Metro Inc.

A launch in U.S. cities is expected later in July, beginning with regional merchants in Miami and Dallas, an Uber spokeswoman said. Uber said it had some 9,500 active merchants, with grocery-convenience orders increasing by more than 176% since February across the Uber platform.

Uber's grocery delivery push comes at a time when its core ride-hailing business is under pressure around the globe with coronavirus lockdown orders keeping many passengers at home. At the same time, Uber's restaurant delivery business Eats has seen growing demand during the pandemic, with second-quarter food delivery orders up more than 100%.

Uber on Monday said it would acquire U.S. food delivery rival Postmates for $2.65 billion to significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods, including groceries.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four Department of Health employees test positive for COVID-19

Four employees from the National Department of Health have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Tuesday.The department said the four infected employees include one from the Ministerial Office and three from the departme...

World Bank sanctions $400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India on Tuesday signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga river. The USD400 million operation comprises a loan of USD381 million and a ...

16 players and officials from Bulgarian club test positive

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus, the countrys health minister said Tuesday. The club from the Black Sea town of Varna said 12 players are among the positive cases.Unf...

Olympic core group shooters to resume training from Wednesday

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics will resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of Indias SAI decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020