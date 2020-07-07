Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST committee considering demand for extending FY20 returns filing date for composition dealers

The CBIC on Tuesday said the GST Implementation Committee is considering the demand for extending the due date for filing of annual return for 2019-20 by composition dealers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:23 IST
GST committee considering demand for extending FY20 returns filing date for composition dealers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBIC on Tuesday said the GST Implementation Committee is considering the demand for extending the due date for filing of annual return for 2019-20 by composition dealers. "Representations have been received on non-availability and extension of date of Form GSTR-4 for FY 2019-20 on the common portal. The matter of extension of date of GSTR-4 for FY 2019-20 is under consideration by the GST Implementation Committee," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

The time limit to file GSTR-4 annual returns for the FY 2019-20 by the composition dealers had been extended till July 15, 2020, on April 3, 2020. "But, as GSTN still grapples to provide the facility of smooth filing of the return, a further extension is expected," AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said.

GST composition scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is less than Rs 1.5 crore. Under the scheme, manufacturers and traders are required to pay GST at 1 per cent, while it is 5 per cent for restaurants (which do not serve alcohol).

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-MLS ready to resume season as COVID-19 takes toll

Major League Soccer will resume its 25th anniversary season on Wednesday in Orlando with a tournament that has already been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak as reigning league MVP Carlos Vela and the entire FC Dallas club are sitting out.A...

Locust control operations carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in country

Locust control operations were carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Bihar from April 11 till July 6, 2020, accordi...

Marriage of convenience: what Mexico's leftist leader gets out of Trump

When Mexicos leader enters the White House to meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, he will do so not only as a hostage to the whims of his U.S. counterpart but also as partner in an unlikely alliance that has benefited both men.Once vo...

Failure of Modi govt's policies has led to serious employment problem for Indians: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Indians are facing a serious employment problem both at home and abroad due to the failure of the Modi governments policies. Congress general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said after Indians were h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020