Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Groupe ADP concludes 49 per cent share purchase in GMR's airport business

France's Groupe ADP has infused Rs 4,565 crore, which is the second tranche of investment, in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) to conclude its deal to purchase a total of 49 per cent shareholding in the company, said an official statement.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:17 IST
France's Groupe ADP concludes 49 per cent share purchase in GMR's airport business

France's Groupe ADP has infused Rs 4,565 crore, which is the second tranche of investment, in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) to conclude its deal to purchase a total of 49 per cent shareholding in the company, said an official statement. The GAL manages airports at Delhi and Hyderabad. On February 21, the company had announced that Groupe ADP would acquire 49 per cent stake in it for ₹10,780 crore.

In its first tranche of investment, Groupe ADP had paid Rs 5,248 crore on February 26 to the GAL to purchase 24.99 per cent in it. A press release by GMR Infrastructure said on Tuesday: "The contours of the deal have however undergone slight modifications considering the unprecedented circumstances arisen due to the pandemic." "As per the revised Share Purchase Agreement, the second tranche of the investment for 24.01% of GAL has been structured in two parts: 1) A firm amount, immediately paid at second closing, for a total of Rs. 4,565 Crore, including Rs. 1,000 Crore equity infusion in GAL. 2) Earn-outs amounting to Rs 1,060 Crore, subject to the achievement of certain performance related targets by GAL upto FY2024," it added. These earn-outs are linked to the achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as the receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over the next 5 years, the release noted. The amount of Rs. 4,565 Crore towards second and final tranche payment from Groupe ADP has been received, it mentioned. This money will primarily be used in servicing the debt which will help deleverage GMR Group further and result in improved cash flows and profitability, it added. "As part of the terms of transaction, GMR will retain management control over the Airports Business with Groupe ADP having the customary rights and Board representation at GMR Airports Limited and it's key subsidiaries," it stated.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday res...

Assam reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, toll 16; total cases up by 814 to 13,336

Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16, while 814 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 13,336, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Among the latest casualties is a woman, h...

FOREX-Dollar rises as virus worries hurt risk appetite

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, holding above the near two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors turned uneasy over new coronavirus flare-ups and local lockdowns in some countries.The U.S. Dollar...

Ambedkar's Mumbai residence attacked by unidentified persons

Unidentified persons vandalized Rajgruh, Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkars house in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening, the police said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020