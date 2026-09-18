The Azcatitlan Codex Returns: A Historical Reunion After 183 Years

The Azcatitlan Codex, a crucial 16th-century manuscript detailing the founding of Tenochtitlan and the Spanish conquest, has returned to Mexico for the first time since 1840. Previously held by France's Bibliotheque Nationale, its repatriation coincides with the bicentennial celebration of diplomatic relations between France and Mexico.

Divided into three sections, this codex combines Mesoamerican pictograms with European writing, illustrating the Mexicas' journey from Aztlan to Tenochtitlan, the list of its leaders, and the eventual arrival and dominance of the Spaniards. "These codices are essential, offering identity and cultural value," said Maria Eugenia Castañeda, a representative of the Mexica peoples.

Created by an Indigenous craftsman from the Otomi people, the codex will be on display at Mexico City's National Museum of Anthropology until December. As part of this cultural exchange, Mexico will loan the Codex Boturini to France, further strengthening ties between the two nations.