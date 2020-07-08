Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

"We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views on several issues," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in the readout, adding security and defence cooperation between the countries would benefit the Mediterranean region. Turkey, with the second largest military in NATO, backs the internationally recognised GNA government in Libya's conflict while eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:06 IST
Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italy's defence ministers agreed at talks on Thursday on the need for a political solution to Libya's conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. "We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views on several issues," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in the readout, adding security and defence cooperation between the countries would benefit the Mediterranean region.

Turkey, with the second largest military in NATO, backs the internationally recognised GNA government in Libya's conflict while eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Relations between some NATO members have soured over the Libya as Turkey has accused France of backing Haftar's forces. Paris denies this and accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour in a June 10 incident when a French frigate under NATO command tried to inspect a cargo ship suspected of smuggling arms to Libya in violation of a U.N. embargo.

The European Union recognises the GNA but there are differences between member states. Italy, whose state-controlled oil and gas major Eni is the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya, has sent troops to train GNA security forces. European countries worry about Libya because of its energy supplies and - given its chronic disorder - its role as a major source of undocumented migration to Europe and as a haven for Islamist militants.

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said all parties need to work together to achieve stability in the Mediterrenean, according to the Turkish ministry readout.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...

UK's Sunak targets youth unemployment with $2.5 billion scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce a new scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy following its COVID lockdown. The 2 billion pound 2.5 billion Kickstart Scheme will enable...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coinElton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britains Royal Mint with a commemorative coin payin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020