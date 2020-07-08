Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell, halting a five-day winning streak by the benchmark S&P 500 index, its longest this year and driven by better-than-expected economic data. Following the recent rally, the declines looked like a consolidation, with the markets largely in "wait and see mode" ahead of the upcoming earnings session, said NAB economist Tapas Strickland.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 08:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 08:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus

Asian stocks dithered on Wednesday as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world cast doubts over the economic recovery while oil prices eased on oversupply fears.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were a tad lower after hitting a 4-1/2 month high just on Tuesday. Chinese shares flickered between green and red. Australian shares were down 0.4% as were indexes for New Zealand and South Korea. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was slightly firmer.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.18%. Overnight, U.S. stocks fell, halting a five-day winning streak by the benchmark S&P 500 index, its longest this year and driven by better-than-expected economic data.

Following the recent rally, the declines looked like a consolidation, with the markets largely in "wait and see mode" ahead of the upcoming earnings session, said NAB economist Tapas Strickland. Second-quarter earnings season will begin in earnest from next week.

"It will be important to watch the number of U.S. deaths in coming weeks and whether greater questions will be asked about the extent of necessary restrictions," Strickland added. California reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record rise for a single day that also surpassed the number of contact tracers recently trained by the state to detect and prevent potential outbreaks.

Coronavirus cases were also on the rise in the Australian state of Victoria, which led to lockdown measures being reimposed in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city. "The second wave of infection will see Victorian economic activity fall sharply and it will continue to lag the rest of Australia," said NAB economist Kaixin Owyong.

Victoria makes up around a quarter of Australian economic activity, she said. Citi analysts predicted global equities would hang around current levels in twelve months' time.

"We expect bullish and bearish forces to cancel each-other out," they said in a note. "We would not chase markets higher from current levels, but would prefer to wait for the next dip." Citi has "overweight" positions on U.S. and Emerging Markets equities.

Most major currencies were trapped in a range. The U.S. dollar was 0.15% higher on the Japanese yen at 107.65.

The risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were a shade weaker at $0.6940 and $0.6544, respectively. The euro was barely changed at $1.1273.

In commodities, gold hovered near a recent 8-1/2 year peak as investors preferred safe-haven assets. Spot gold was last a shade weaker after two straight days of gains at 1,792.5 per ounce. Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $43 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 6 cents, or 0.15%, to $40.56 a barrel.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's ELN rebels call for 90-day bilateral ceasefire

Colombias biggest active guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army ELN, called for a bilateral ceasefire of at least 90 days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and re-establish peace talks late on Tuesday. The left-wing rebel groups...

Stranded RSE workers in NZ to be able to work with more flexible hours

Recognised Seasonal Employers and migrant seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand will be able to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles, says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.The time-limited ...

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeings space capsule before it can fly astronauts following a pair of close calls during last years test flight. In closing out the seven-month investigation, NASA officials said Tuesday they have now i...

Veteran West plans to ump despite high-risk status

Veteran umpire Joe West has every intention to work this season despite being classified as high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In a story published Tuesday, the 67-year-old West told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that MLB officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020