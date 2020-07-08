Bharat Forge launches health risk monitoring system for COVID-19 SOPs

Left Menu
Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched health risk monitoring system (HRMS), which enables companies and institutions to comply with home ministry guidelines for safe reopening, in collaboration with artificial intelligence startup Blackstraw.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:26 IST
Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched health risk monitoring system (HRMS), which enables companies and institutions to comply with home ministry guidelines for safe reopening, in collaboration with artificial intelligence startup Blackstraw. HRMS primarily consists of two major components -- a contactless thermal screening system integrated with RFID badge reader and AI algorithms running on surveillance CCTV cameras to monitor and control human behaviour.

The contactless thermal screening system with RFID badge reader records temperature of associates at high speed with accuracy and also maintains an automatic daily record of the temperature of every person entering and exiting the premises, the company said in a statement. On the other hand, the AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms running on surveillance CCTV cameras alerts administrators and provides them a dashboard when social distancing norms are not met or if an employee is not wearing a face mask. These alerts and dashboards are then reviewed to drive sustainable behaviour change across the enterprise, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Bharat Forge Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani said safety norms have become more stringent with this pandemic. "We have inducted Artificial Intelligence and technological intervention to further safeguard people's health by creating an environment that is anxiety-free and fosters growth. We have developed HRMS to reduce manual interference and keep an effective check on safety norms. This technological approach has ensured maximum safety for employees," he added. Blackstraw CEO Atul Arya said the partnership with Bharat Forge has led to development of a range of video analytic products over the last year. "HRMS has been a quick and timely assembly of technological components developed over time for an immediate need. We strongly believe that this platform which will not only safeguard companies and their employees but will also help reinstate confidence and normality," he added.

Bharat Forge said HRMS is ideal for deploying in high–footfall areas like educational campuses, hospitals, gated communities, retail stores, railway stations, airports and transit points to monitor individual and societal health.   Presently, it is being deployed at The Kalyani School in Pune and all critical facilities of the company pan-India. Bharat Forge Ltd has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities by taking several safety measures. It has added HRMS as a crucial tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby creating a safe environment for its thousands of employees entering and exiting the facility, it added. "The company also intends to make the developed HRMS system available widely across schools and enterprises which will help them to safely reopen their premises and businesses respectively, during these tough times," the statement said.

