LTI Launches Canvas, a Modern Software Engineering Platform for Remote & Hybrid Workforce of Future

- LTI Canvas leverages Microsoft technologies to help enterprises adapt new ways of working MUMBAI, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched LTI Canvas, a modern software engineering platform that addresses critical need of enabling work from anywhere. LTI Canvas is an integrated platform that brings together various processes, tools and methodologies to drive technology and business outcomes in an environment where teams are operating in a distributed environment. A resilient digital platform, LTI Canvas can help organizations improve their effectiveness and ability to innovate in a remote or hybrid environment. LTI Canvas is a bundle of Microsoft technologies and LTI solutions to help IT professionals across industries collaborate easily and stay productive. It is based on microservices architecture and leverages Microsoft platforms like Azure and Microsoft 365 including Teams, among others along with LTI's Ways of Working solution stack. LTI Canvas streamlines processes like software development, support, transition, knowledge management, infrastructure management, and information security. It consolidates capabilities across Cloud, Agile, DevOps and Design Thinking leveraging AI/ML and analytics.

Nachiket Deshpande, COO & Executive Board Member, LTI said: "The pandemic has forced enterprises to rethink their approach to business continuity and employee productivity. With hybrid work environment gaining quick traction, we designed LTI Canvas as an integrated platform that allows software engineering to be delivered remotely. LTI Canvas drives impactful interventions and also enables upstream processes like solutioning, requirement workshops and transitions to be carried out remotely. LTI Canvas is our design for the future of software engineering." Meetul Patel, Executive Director, Strategic Growth, Microsoft India, said, "We are inspired by our customers and partners who are harnessing digital tools to navigate the emerging environment across industries and geographies. Microsoft Azure and advanced technologies will help securely accelerate tech intensity across organizations and enable the innovations that can reimagine the workplace. We're pleased to partner with LTI on LTI Canvas, which has a unique layered approach to achieve the best outcomes for organizations developing work-from-anywhere capabilities." Going beyond Work from Home (WFH), LTI Canvas approaches Everything from Home (xFH) in five layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes. The first layer addresses the core requirement to be 'Operational from Home' and enables swift and efficient remote working for employees. The next layer offers secure connectivity options to be 'Secured from Home'. The third layer helps to stay 'Engaged from Home' and enables active collaboration with remote workforce. The fourth layer helps attain higher output levels and be 'Productive from Home'. The final layer enables 'Growth from Home' at both, personal and organizational level to be able to scale appropriately. To know more about the platform, visit https://canvas.lntinfotech.com/ About LTI LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders.