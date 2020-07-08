Left Menu
Development News Edition

LTI Launches Canvas, a Modern Software Engineering Platform for Remote & Hybrid Workforce of Future

- LTI Canvas leverages Microsoft technologies to help enterprises adapt new ways of working MUMBAI, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched LTI Canvas, a modern software engineering platform that addresses critical need of enabling work from anywhere.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:46 IST
LTI Launches Canvas, a Modern Software Engineering Platform for Remote & Hybrid Workforce of Future

- LTI Canvas leverages Microsoft technologies to help enterprises adapt new ways of working MUMBAI, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched LTI Canvas, a modern software engineering platform that addresses critical need of enabling work from anywhere. LTI Canvas is an integrated platform that brings together various processes, tools and methodologies to drive technology and business outcomes in an environment where teams are operating in a distributed environment. A resilient digital platform, LTI Canvas can help organizations improve their effectiveness and ability to innovate in a remote or hybrid environment. LTI Canvas is a bundle of Microsoft technologies and LTI solutions to help IT professionals across industries collaborate easily and stay productive. It is based on microservices architecture and leverages Microsoft platforms like Azure and Microsoft 365 including Teams, among others along with LTI's Ways of Working solution stack. LTI Canvas streamlines processes like software development, support, transition, knowledge management, infrastructure management, and information security. It consolidates capabilities across Cloud, Agile, DevOps and Design Thinking leveraging AI/ML and analytics.

Nachiket Deshpande, COO & Executive Board Member, LTI said: "The pandemic has forced enterprises to rethink their approach to business continuity and employee productivity. With hybrid work environment gaining quick traction, we designed LTI Canvas as an integrated platform that allows software engineering to be delivered remotely. LTI Canvas drives impactful interventions and also enables upstream processes like solutioning, requirement workshops and transitions to be carried out remotely. LTI Canvas is our design for the future of software engineering." Meetul Patel, Executive Director, Strategic Growth, Microsoft India, said, "We are inspired by our customers and partners who are harnessing digital tools to navigate the emerging environment across industries and geographies. Microsoft Azure and advanced technologies will help securely accelerate tech intensity across organizations and enable the innovations that can reimagine the workplace. We're pleased to partner with LTI on LTI Canvas, which has a unique layered approach to achieve the best outcomes for organizations developing work-from-anywhere capabilities." Going beyond Work from Home (WFH), LTI Canvas approaches Everything from Home (xFH) in five layers, each with a specific set of tools, governance and outcomes. The first layer addresses the core requirement to be 'Operational from Home' and enables swift and efficient remote working for employees. The next layer offers secure connectivity options to be 'Secured from Home'. The third layer helps to stay 'Engaged from Home' and enables active collaboration with remote workforce. The fourth layer helps attain higher output levels and be 'Productive from Home'. The final layer enables 'Growth from Home' at both, personal and organizational level to be able to scale appropriately. To know more about the platform, visit https://canvas.lntinfotech.com/ About LTI LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global Connect with LTI : • Read our News and Blogs • Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn • Like us on Facebook • Watch our videos on YouTube Related: • xFH - LTI Design for Thriving in the WFH Future • LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

FACTBOX-What we know about UK finance minister Sunak's spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will spell out new measures to revitalize Britains economy and protect jobs from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic when he updates parliament on Wednesday. Heres what we know already about Sunaks announcement...

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Science...

TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020