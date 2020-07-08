Left Menu
Bharti Axa unveils plan to secure health and life amid Covid-19

Bharti Axa Life Insurance on Wednesday launched a protection solution with benefits of life cover, hospitalisation and critical illness amid the Covid-19 pandemic which is showing no sign of ebbing yet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:17 IST
The plan covers as many as 34 critical illnesses. Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Axa Life Insurance on Wednesday launched a protection solution with benefits of life cover, hospitalisation and critical illness amid the Covid-19 pandemic which is showing no sign of ebbing yet. The company said that Health and Life Secure Plan offers financial security and comprehensive health and critical illness coverage as a key differentiator in the domestic insurance market.

"In view of the unprecedented environment and the fear arising out of coronavirus, the need of the hour is to address customers' requirements of life protection, hospitalisation and critical illness benefits," said Managing Director and CEO Parag Raja. The plan offers maximum life coverage up to the age of 75 years the entry age of 18 to 65 years. It provides two convenient sum assured options -- Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh -- with flexible premium payment term options of 5, 10, 15, 20 years till the age of 75 years.

It covers as many as 34 critical illnesses. Bharti AXA Life Insurance said it will leverage its pan-India distribution network of 261 branches and more than 40,000 advisors to enable people to access this comprehensive insurance solution along with claims handler, quality servicing capabilities and grief support programme as part of its drive to boost insurance penetration in the country. (ANI)

