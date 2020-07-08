Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end near 4-month highs on China rally

Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, ending near a four-month high hit in the previous session, as market sentiment was lifted on hopes of recovery in the Chinese economy after a seventh straight session of gains in mainland shares. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.6% at 26,129.18, near a four-month high hit on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:23 IST
Hong Kong stocks end near 4-month highs on China rally
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, ending near a four-month high hit in the previous session, as market sentiment was lifted on hopes of recovery in the Chinese economy after a seventh straight session of gains in mainland shares.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.6% at 26,129.18, near a four-month high hit on Tuesday. The 'H-share' Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.4%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.2%, while the IT sector rallied 5.4%, the financial sector was flat and the property sector edged 0.2% lower. ** China's stock market rose for a seventh day on regulatory and retail support. The Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index both achieved fresh highs in closing levels. ** Morgan Stanley raised targets for several China equity indexes, including the Hang Seng and H-share indexes, on improving liquidity, certainty in Chinese companies' earnings, and continuous regulatory reform. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.8%. ** The offshore yuan was 0.12% stronger at 7.0183 at 0832 GMT. The Hong Kong dollar stayed close to the strong side of its 7.75-7.85 per U.S. dollar trading band. ** Trading activity cooled slightly after the rally earlier in the week. About 2.58 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 3.91 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.78% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calves: Official

Sri Lanka for the first time has recorded the birth of twin elephant calves in the countrys Minneriya National Park, a senior official said on Wednesday. According to various research papers, elephants are less than one per cent likely to g...

Travel blues for Australian border towns stuck in coronavirus isolation

From ski resorts to beach cafes, businesses on the border of Australias two most populous states are the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus, with Victoria isolated from the rest of the country to stop a surge in infections. Hotels a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

FACTBOX-What we know about UK finance minister Sunak's spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will spell out new measures to revitalize Britains economy and protect jobs from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic when he updates parliament on Wednesday. Heres what we know already about Sunaks announcement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020