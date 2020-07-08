DTIC set to host Industrial Parks Revitalisation webinar

Shared global and South African good practices and lessons learned in developing a strategic vision, and management of industrial spaces will form part of discussions at a webinar hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

The DTIC is set to host Industrial Parks Revitalisation webinar this afternoon, together with National Treasury and its stakeholders.

"The webinar will also explore key components of an eco-system in designing and developing industrial spaces, and explore how green competitiveness can be integrated into the design of greenfield industrial spaces and retrofitted into existing brownfield industrial spaces," said the DTIC ahead of Wednesday's webinar.

Speaking ahead of the session that will get underway at 2 pm, Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina, said National Treasury is implementing an Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme in partnership with municipalities.

"The National Treasury through the Cities Support Programme is also implementing an Industrial Parks Revitalisation Programme in partnership with municipalities. The initiative entails implementing a business retention and expansion survey, developing and packaging projects and action plans, and implementation and institutionalisation of proposed interventions."

"The programme also aims at working with the various national and subnational government and private stakeholders to address some of the policy issues around this topic," said Gina.

The Deputy Minister said work done by both departments in the space of industrial parks highlights the importance of strong and visionary governance and management arrangements within industrial parks.

The then Department of Trade and Industry (dti) launched its industrial park revitalisation programme in 2015, with a focus on infrastructure provision within the older industrial parks throughout the country.

These industrial parks are recognised as catalysts for broader economic and industrial development in their host regions.

The programme focuses on both the physical infrastructure and other support requirements with the objective of enhancing industrialisation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)