Vectus Group Signs Bollywood Star Couple Saif And Kareena as Brand Ambassadors

New Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Vectus Industries Limited (Vectus Group), one of the leading water storage and piping solutions provider companies, has roped in highly popular and successful Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors. A leading brand in manufacturing of plastic pipes and water storage tanks, Vectus has already launched its first marketing campaign 'Vectus- India ki waterline' with these much-admired Cine Icons on all media formats including print, electronic and digital media aggressively. Bollywood's most popular star couple Saif and Kareena has been ruling everyone's hearts with their versatility matching to the most lucrative product line of Vectus. Offering high-quality products and services in the last more than two decades, Vectus has emerged as a well-recognised brand across India and it's the most preferred choice of the customers for all their requirements of best quality plastic pipes and tanks. Commenting on this announcement, the Managing Directors of Vectus Group, Mr. Ashish Baheti and Mr. Atul Ladha said, "We are delighted to have the most popular Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena onboard as our brand ambassadors. It's the first time Vectus has been associated with any celebrity couple for brand promotion and it's rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassadors, who share the same attributes of class and sophistication. Obviously it's a winning association that will take brand Vectus to a higher level of popularity and growth." Adding to it, they shared that this association and the campaign altogether has been responded to very well by the channel partners and customers, who have been equally proud to be associated with the Vectus Group. Vectus Industries Limited manufactures high-quality plastic pipes and water storage tanks, including underground and over-ground tanks, for more than three decades. Apart from all these exclusive product lines, Vectus also manufactures Bath accessories as well as Household and Agricultural plastic products. The company has registered its strong pan-India presence with its 14 manufacturing plants, 5 depots and more than 5000 dealer's network. Vectus is one of the few companies in India involved in the processing of all major polymers like PP, PE & PVC using all major technologies like Extrusion, Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding & Rotational Moulding. Vectus has been the pioneer in establishing Blow Moulded technology as an alternate method to Roto Moulding for large size Water Storage Tanks. About Vectus Industries LimitedVectus Industries Limited is India's fastest growing water storage and piping solutions provider company, catering to residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors. Operating across three distinct product verticals including Water Tanks (overhead and underground), Pipes and Fittings (including manholes) and Household plastics and others, Vectus has introduced many firsts in the industry. Vectus manufacturers a diverse range of products using a variety of polymers and it's one of the few companies in India that is involved in processing of all major polymers like PP, PE & PVC using all major technologies like Extrusion, Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding & Rotational Moulding. Vectus has been the pioneer in establishing Blow Moulded technology as an alternate method to Roto Moulding for large size Water Storage Tanks. Vectus Industries Limited introduced blow-moulding process to make plastic water tanks in the country. The company has registered its strong pan-India presence with over 14 Manufacturing plants, 5 depots and more than 5000 dealers' network spanned across the country. Image: Vectus Group signs Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena as brand ambassadors