Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor sent a request for "voluntary compensation" of almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to Nornickel power subsidiary NTEK this week. Nornickel disagrees with both the size of the claim and the methodology used for its calculation, it said in a statement, but added: "The company confirms its commitment to eliminate the consequences of the accident at its own expense." Nornickel said the volume of the diesel spill was incorrectly defined as it was calculated before recovery efforts were completed. Russia's natural resources and environment minister, Dmitry Kobylkin said the perpetrators of environmental damage were obliged to repay in full.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:21 IST
Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is disputing more than $2 billion in damages after a fuel spill which Russia's environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic. Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor sent a request for "voluntary compensation" of almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to Nornickel power subsidiary NTEK this week.

Nornickel disagrees with both the size of the claim and the methodology used for its calculation, it said in a statement, but added: "The company confirms its commitment to eliminate the consequences of the accident at its own expense." Nornickel said the volume of the diesel spill was incorrectly defined as it was calculated before recovery efforts were completed.

Russia's natural resources and environment minister, Dmitry Kobylkin said the perpetrators of environmental damage were obliged to repay in full. "Environmental damage and dealing with the consequences of a disaster are two incompatible concepts," he said. "And if a company is willing to prove its innocence in court, it has that right."

The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia. Environmental group Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska, as has Kobylkin. He has backed Rosprirodnadzor's damages claim saying the sum corresponds to the unprecedented amount of damage posed to Arctic water resources.

The size of the damages claim is unprecedented in Russia, analysts at Aton said in a note on Wednesday. They said in addition to helping the state budget amid the coronavirus crisis the damages would send a message to other companies that underinvestment in maintenance is unacceptable.

Pursuing the damages claim would also improve the "public image of a strong and fair government that also champions environmental interests," they said. ($1 = 71.1200 roubles)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

This is how a child's height affects their future risk of obesity

Children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk of developing obesity, according to a new study, published in Obesity. In the study, investigators examined the health records of 2.8 million children who were initially exam...

T. John College uses uninterrupted state of art technology amidst the global pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 8 ANIDigpu The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination ...

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga district has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered...

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter: Kanpur SP.

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter Kanpur SP....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020