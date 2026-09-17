Tensions Soar as Russian Strikes Near Polish Border

Sirens blared and flights were halted in Poland as Russian strikes near the Poland-Ukraine border prompted a military response. No violation of Polish airspace was recorded, but drone incidents and heightened military readiness highlighted the escalating tension in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:42 IST
Tensions Soar as Russian Strikes Near Polish Border
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In a dramatic escalation, sirens sounded and flights were temporarily suspended in eastern Poland following Russian strikes near the country's border with Ukraine, according to reports on Thursday.

The Polish military confirmed that no breach of airspace occurred, but intense military activity, including scrambled aircraft, underscored the gravity of the situation. Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported the closure of key airports in Rzeszow and Lublin due to the proximity of the attacks.

As drones reportedly crashed near the border, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced increased military activity, stating on social media that F-16s and helicopters were bolstering airspace protection. The situation continues to unfold amid heightened alertness among local residents.

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