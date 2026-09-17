Tensions Soar as Russian Strikes Near Polish Border

In a dramatic escalation, sirens sounded and flights were temporarily suspended in eastern Poland following Russian strikes near the country's border with Ukraine, according to reports on Thursday.

The Polish military confirmed that no breach of airspace occurred, but intense military activity, including scrambled aircraft, underscored the gravity of the situation. Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported the closure of key airports in Rzeszow and Lublin due to the proximity of the attacks.

As drones reportedly crashed near the border, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced increased military activity, stating on social media that F-16s and helicopters were bolstering airspace protection. The situation continues to unfold amid heightened alertness among local residents.