Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skyscanner On-boards Major Airlines to New Fare Families Service

The Fare Families functionality - new, mobile optimised technology within Skyscanner's Direct Booking platform - has been designed to maximise fare revenue by presenting travellers with more information upfront so they can make informed and value based booking decisions. Accessible pricing (51%) and clear airline policies (49%) were named as the top types of information that travellers would look for once restrictions were lifted in a recent Skyscanner survey*.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:41 IST
Skyscanner On-boards Major Airlines to New Fare Families Service

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner has launched a brand-new service allowing airlines to showcase their fare options and extra ancillaries at the beginning of the user journey. The Fare Families functionality - new, mobile optimised technology within Skyscanner's Direct Booking platform - has been designed to maximise fare revenue by presenting travellers with more information upfront so they can make informed and value based booking decisions.

Accessible pricing (51%) and clear airline policies (49%) were named as the top types of information that travellers would look for once restrictions were lifted in a recent Skyscanner survey*. Airlines including Aeroflot and Westjet are amongst the first to go live with the new service, showing travellers their wide range of fare options and ancillaries content such as checked bags, seat selection and priority boarding from today. The content is displayed within a seamless and mobile optimised branded flow, with no need for re-directs to complete the final purchase. Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Norwegian, and S7 have also been on-boarded and will soon be able to display their own fare options and ancillaries to travellers. Cat King, Commercial Director at Skyscanner, comments: "The travel industry is at the beginning of a recovery journey and as part of that journey we want to set our airline partners up for success. Fare Families, available within our Direct Booking platform, will not only help to increase conversion rates but also maximise fare revenues during this critical time. As the shift to mobile accelerates, travellers will demand more choice and information upfront, as well as simpler and faster ways to book using their phones. Skyscanner is at the forefront in providing these solutions for our partners and travellers alike." Skyscanner's Direct Booking platform is transforming airline distribution in the market. The platform enables travellers to research, choose and immediately book itineraries within a branded ecosystem without having to re-direct to another website. 40 million travellers now have a Skyscanner account, allowing them to save their details and have them pre-filled when booking, simplifying the process. Airline partners have seen conversion uplifts ranging from 75-185%.

For more information visit here. Notes to editors • Survey conducted 22nd April - 5th May 2020, n=2274 participants visiting Skyscanner's website in three geographies (UK, US and Australia) • Link to visual assets: https://we.tl/t-2dXE1uhqSH About Skyscanner Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travellers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps more than 100 million people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 100 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel. For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.co.in/about-us Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000129/Skyscanner_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201894/Skyscanner_fare_families.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit

British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. Below are highlights of Sunaks speech to parliament.JOB RETENTION BONUSWere int...

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agriculture infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, a new pan-India central government scheme, to provide a medium to long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects fo...

This is how a child's height affects their future risk of obesity

Children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk of developing obesity, according to a new study, published in Obesity. In the study, investigators examined the health records of 2.8 million children who were initially exam...

T. John College uses uninterrupted state of art technology amidst the global pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 8 ANIDigpu The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020