Skyscanner On-boards Major Airlines to New Fare Families Service

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner has launched a brand-new service allowing airlines to showcase their fare options and extra ancillaries at the beginning of the user journey. The Fare Families functionality - new, mobile optimised technology within Skyscanner's Direct Booking platform - has been designed to maximise fare revenue by presenting travellers with more information upfront so they can make informed and value based booking decisions.

Accessible pricing (51%) and clear airline policies (49%) were named as the top types of information that travellers would look for once restrictions were lifted in a recent Skyscanner survey*. Airlines including Aeroflot and Westjet are amongst the first to go live with the new service, showing travellers their wide range of fare options and ancillaries content such as checked bags, seat selection and priority boarding from today. The content is displayed within a seamless and mobile optimised branded flow, with no need for re-directs to complete the final purchase. Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Norwegian, and S7 have also been on-boarded and will soon be able to display their own fare options and ancillaries to travellers. Cat King, Commercial Director at Skyscanner, comments: "The travel industry is at the beginning of a recovery journey and as part of that journey we want to set our airline partners up for success. Fare Families, available within our Direct Booking platform, will not only help to increase conversion rates but also maximise fare revenues during this critical time. As the shift to mobile accelerates, travellers will demand more choice and information upfront, as well as simpler and faster ways to book using their phones. Skyscanner is at the forefront in providing these solutions for our partners and travellers alike." Skyscanner's Direct Booking platform is transforming airline distribution in the market. The platform enables travellers to research, choose and immediately book itineraries within a branded ecosystem without having to re-direct to another website. 40 million travellers now have a Skyscanner account, allowing them to save their details and have them pre-filled when booking, simplifying the process. Airline partners have seen conversion uplifts ranging from 75-185%.

For more information visit here. Notes to editors • Survey conducted 22nd April - 5th May 2020, n=2274 participants visiting Skyscanner's website in three geographies (UK, US and Australia)