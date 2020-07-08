Gardens, parks in Kashmir reopen over 3 months of lockdown

Gardens and parks in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday morning after remaining closed for over 100 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday announced the reopening of all gardens and parks as part of a gradual unlocking process. Hundreds of morning walkers and joggers flocked to various parks early this morning, the officials said.

Those who visited followed precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining minimum distance as advised, they said. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanyar, said it was a major relief for people like him who cannot do without their morning walk.

"For the past month, I have been doing my morning walk on roads. Going to a park is a different feeling altogether," he said. In his announcement on Tuesday on reopening of gardens and parks, Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures.