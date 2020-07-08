Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gardens, parks in Kashmir reopen over 3 months of lockdown

Hundreds of morning walkers and joggers flocked to various parks early this morning, the officials said. Those who visited followed precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining minimum distance as advised, they said. In his announcement on Tuesday on reopening of gardens and parks, Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:39 IST
Gardens, parks in Kashmir reopen over 3 months of lockdown

Gardens and parks in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday morning after remaining closed for over 100 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday announced the reopening of all gardens and parks as part of a gradual unlocking process. Hundreds of morning walkers and joggers flocked to various parks early this morning, the officials said.

Those who visited followed precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining minimum distance as advised, they said. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanyar, said it was a major relief for people like him who cannot do without their morning walk.

"For the past month, I have been doing my morning walk on roads. Going to a park is a different feeling altogether," he said. In his announcement on Tuesday on reopening of gardens and parks, Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

The Expendables’ Sylvester Stallone says Rambo 6 is likely to happen

Are you waiting for Rambo 6 Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media citing that Rambo 6 is likely to be worked upon. Read further to get further details.The Expendables lead actor Sylvester Stallone has teased that Rambo could be back....

Cabinet approves extension of PF contributions till Aug

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the scheme for the payment of employers and employees PF contributions for three months until August. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of the benefi...

Staggered Amarnath Yatra; 500 pilgrims daily due to COVID-19, only Baltal route likely

The annual Amarnath Yatra in the Himalayas will be conducted in a staggered manner and not more than 500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the sacred cave shrine of Lord Shiva daily due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesd...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 21 countries

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to foreigners from 21 countries who were chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin here by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020