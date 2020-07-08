Left Menu
T. John College uses uninterrupted state of art technology amidst the global pandemic

The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination to not let this nationwide lockdown hamper the academics of any student, have kept the lectures going on without any disruption.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:47 IST
T John College. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI/Digpu): The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination to not let this nationwide lockdown hamper the academics of any student, have kept the lectures going on without any disruption. While the entire nation has been under lockdown for more than 3 months now, T. John college has entirely gone digital and is conducting multiple Faculty Development Webinars to bolster the technical development and enrichment of the faculty members and make them capable enough to conduct uninterrupted online lectures for their students.

Despite the tough situations in the past 3 months due to the COVID distress, the college made sure that the classes did not stop. Almost 80% of the syllabus for the post graduate courses like MBA, MCA and MCom has been covered online using softwares like Zoom, Skype, Cisco, Webex. These lectures have not only included theoretical aspects but also incorporated other methods like working on assignments, conducting online examinations, which has led to achieving a new milestone with the advanced teaching learning mode that the college has adopted for the betterment of the students. The technical support for conducting online lectures was initially provided by the in house BCA and MCA department of the college where the staff members were trained on how to use the different online teaching modes. The college has put extra effort in conduction webinars, quizzes and many other programmes of various kinds to ensure student engagement and learning.

"While health and wellness have been our foremost priority, we stand strong with all our students and staff members during this time of COVID 19. We are using this crisis and evolving our teaching methodologies in delivering an engaging and a holistic learning experience for our students.Despite the different challenges coming our way we are considering this as an opportunity to break out of old habits and make the most of the different innovative technologies made available to us. Our ultimate aim is to make sure that the knowledge keeps pouring and our students are able to complete their coursework so that the crisis does not impact their academic progress", said principal Sister Rose Mary Balappa. T. John College started in 1993 at Campbell Road, Austin Town, Bangalore began functioning. The college started by Dr. Thomas P. John offered a 3-year BHM Degree course to 24 students. Since a humble beginning in 1993, there has been no looking back. And every year the college crosses new milestones. The college premises have expanded to include new departments and blocks.

The institute has started with its online application process for the upcoming batch. Interested students can apply online at https://www.tjohncollege.com/page/Admissions. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

