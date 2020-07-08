Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses complaint against NHAI alleging unfair biz practices

The informant averred that NHAI is following "monopolistic and restrictive trade practice" resulting in abuse of dominant position in the market and requested the Commission to initiate an inquiry. NHAI, in its submissions, said that the matter pertains to RFP for engagement of authority engineer and it follows the standard RFP document issued by MoRTH for the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:41 IST
CCI dismisses complaint against NHAI alleging unfair biz practices

The Competition Commission on Wednesday dismissed a complaint against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) alleging unfair business practices, acknowledging the prerogative of the procurer or buyer to decide tender conditions as per its requirements. The matter pertains to prescription of specific eligibility criteria in tender documents for engagement of consultants by NHAI. The ruling came on a complaint filed by an individual who alleged that the sub-criteria for relevant experience being prescribed by NHAI in its request for proposal (RFP) for engaging consultants is different from the criteria followed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)/National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. The informant averred that NHAI is following "monopolistic and restrictive trade practice" resulting in abuse of dominant position in the market and requested the Commission to initiate an inquiry.

NHAI, in its submissions, said that the matter pertains to RFP for engagement of authority engineer and it follows the standard RFP document issued by MoRTH for the same. Further, it said that depending upon the nature of works under consideration, project specific changes may be incorporated in RFP, which is also in accordance with MoRTH standard for RFP. NHAI submitted that there is no deviation in experience requirement between the RFP adopted by NHAI and the standard RFP document issued by MoRTH. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the prescription of eligibility criteria in the matter does not appear to be unfair/discriminatory, and any service provider with prescribed certification is eligible to participate in the tender.

It said "the Commission has acknowledged the prerogative of the procurer/buyer to decide the tender conditions/technical specifications/clauses in the tender document as per its requirements." Needless to add, such discretion of procurers would yield to the discipline of the Competition Act if tender documents framed by dominant player contain terms and conditions which are demonstrably unfair/discriminatory, it said. CCI also noted that the complainant has not submitted sufficient evidence to suggest that NHAI holds a dominant position in any relevant market, but acknowledged that "looking at the role and presence of NHAI, it cannot be denied that it is a key player in the relevant market."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany laments US exit from WHO, says EU seeks to reform it

Germanys health minister on Wednesday lamented the formal US notification of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization as a setback for international cooperation and said Europe would work to reform the UN health agency. The comment...

Why do you feel 'intimidated' if you and your mother haven't erred: BJP to Rahul

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over probe into foundations linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP said on Wednesday those whose family is out on bail on alleged corruption charges should no...

Merck says it has agreed to supply potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to EU countries

German drugmaker Merck said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply its potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to European Union countries should orders be placed for the treatment. The comment followed a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday about a dea...

Surat overtakes Ahmedabad in daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Despite strict measures to contain the pandemic, Surat district in Gujarat recorded its highest one-day spike in coronavirus cases at 273, which was also the highest daily increase in the state on Wednesday. With 273 new patients found sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020