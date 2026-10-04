​Russia hit ​a dry ‌cargo vessel east ​of Odesa overnight that was transporting ‌military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday. Russian ‌drones also struck a Nova ‌Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa, the ministry ⁠said, without ​specifying ⁠when the targets were hit.

The ministry ⁠said air defence forces had intercepted ​and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between ⁠2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and ⁠0800 ​Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday over multiple Russian regions and ⁠above the Azov and Black seas. Reuters ⁠could ⁠not independently verify the claims made by either side ‌of ‌the conflict.