Russia says it struck cargo vessel off Odesa, downs 559 drones
Russia hit a dry cargo vessel east of Odesa overnight that was transporting military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday. Russian drones also struck a Nova Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa, the ministry said, without specifying when the targets were hit.
The ministry said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between 2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and 0800 Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday over multiple Russian regions and above the Azov and Black seas. Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by either side of the conflict.