Russia says it struck cargo vessel off Odesa, downs 559 drones

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 13:05 IST
Russia says it struck cargo vessel off Odesa, downs 559 drones

​Russia hit ​a dry ‌cargo vessel east ​of Odesa overnight that was transporting ‌military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday. Russian ‌drones also struck a Nova ‌Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa, the ministry ⁠said, without ​specifying ⁠when the targets were hit.

The ministry ⁠said air defence forces had intercepted ​and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between ⁠2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and ⁠0800 ​Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday over multiple Russian regions and ⁠above the Azov and Black seas. Reuters ⁠could ⁠not independently verify the claims made by either side ‌of ‌the conflict.

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