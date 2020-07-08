Left Menu
NMDC s Bailadila mines production up by 5% at 1.86 Mn Tons in June 2020

He said special arrangements had been made for social distancing,hand-sanitation and sanitization at all its offices and project sites, besides regular health check-ups of personnel at all offices and project so that production is not hampered and can be increased while ensuring effective protection from COVID-19.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:01 IST
The Bailadila iron ore mining projects of NMDC Limited at Chhattisgarh recorded a five per cent increase in production in June this year at 18.61 lakh tonnes, compared to 17.72 lakh tonnes in the same period last year, despite lockdown, the company said on Wednesday. The Kirandul unit of Bailadila Projects sold 8.47 lakh tonnes of iron ore in June,up 24 per cent over the same month last year.

"This is a wonderful achievement in increasing production and sales by the personnel of the Bailadila Projects under adverse and stressful circumstances. The colleagues at Bailadila played an important role in keeping the wheels of the industry running in line with the motto Har ek kaam, Desh ka naam," N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman cum Managing Director of NMDC said in a press release.

He also said that NMDC has ensured that all necessary measures are implemented to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus and that production is sustained. He said special arrangements had been made for social distancing,hand-sanitation and sanitization at all its offices and project sites, besides regular health check-ups of personnel at all offices and project so that production is not hampered and can be increased while ensuring effective protection from COVID-19.

