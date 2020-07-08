State govts, local bodies obstructing installation of mobile towers: TAIPA

State governments and Union Territories (UTs) are obstructing installation of mobile towers due to lack of clarification from central government on the activities that are permitted amidst easing of lockdown restrictions, telecom infrastructure body TAIPA said on Wednesday. In a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Towers and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said the industry played a vital role during the lockdown to support work from home, online education and other economic activities by keeping networks up and running round the clock.

It also raised concerns on some of the pending issues that are hampering expansion of telecom network. "States/UTs are construing the installation of telecom towers as construction activity. We have already requested DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) for clarification to the states/UTs in this regard. However, the same is still pending," TAIPA Director General T R Dua said in the letter.

He said telecom towers are movable structures which are fixed on the ground through nuts and bolts, and cannot be construed as part of construction activity. TAIPA also sought DoT's intervention to de-seal mobile sites that have been sealed by various local bodies and other authorities across major cities.

The telecom infrastructure body, whose members include Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel, ATC, among others, said that due to various restrictions in the country, players are facing issues in installation of new telecom towers at various locations. Dua further that only 16 states are following central government's Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016 that were issued to ease installation of mobile towers across the country.

"We need support from the DoT for immediate adoption of RoW Rules, 2016 in all remaining states and UTs in the country," he said. TAIPA also sought implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recommendations to expand the scope of infrastructure providers.

TRAI, on March 13, had recommended enhancing scope of work of infrastructure providers by allowing them to own, establish, maintain, and work all such infrastructure items, equipment, and systems that are required for setting up wireless networks and transmission of signals, except spectrum. "Needless to mention, a neutral host like IP-1 (infrastructure provider-1), not only provides the required network infrastructure in a cost efficient manner but also allows operator faster time to market to cater to the increasing network capacity requirements," Dua said.

Massive adoption of digital services in the last couple of months has led to higher usage of internet bandwidth as well as data which could have been possible only by maintaining the robust telecom infrastructure behind it. "Therefore, we certainly deserve intervention and support from the DoT to resolve our issues and concerns immediately," Dua said.