Left Menu
Development News Edition

State govts, local bodies obstructing installation of mobile towers: TAIPA

State governments and Union Territories (UTs) are obstructing installation of mobile towers due to lack of clarification from central government on the activities that are permitted amidst easing of lockdown restrictions, telecom infrastructure body TAIPA said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:31 IST
State govts, local bodies obstructing installation of mobile towers: TAIPA

State governments and Union Territories (UTs) are obstructing installation of mobile towers due to lack of clarification from central government on the activities that are permitted amidst easing of lockdown restrictions, telecom infrastructure body TAIPA said on Wednesday. In a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Towers and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said the industry played a vital role during the lockdown to support work from home, online education and other economic activities by keeping networks up and running round the clock.

It also raised concerns on some of the pending issues that are hampering expansion of telecom network. "States/UTs are construing the installation of telecom towers as construction activity. We have already requested DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) for clarification to the states/UTs in this regard. However, the same is still pending," TAIPA Director General T R Dua said in the letter.

He said telecom towers are movable structures which are fixed on the ground through nuts and bolts, and cannot be construed as part of construction activity. TAIPA also sought DoT's intervention to de-seal mobile sites that have been sealed by various local bodies and other authorities across major cities.

The telecom infrastructure body, whose members include Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel, ATC, among others, said that due to various restrictions in the country, players are facing issues in installation of new telecom towers at various locations. Dua further that only 16 states are following central government's Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016 that were issued to ease installation of mobile towers across the country.

"We need support from the DoT for immediate adoption of RoW Rules, 2016 in all remaining states and UTs in the country," he said. TAIPA also sought implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) recommendations to expand the scope of infrastructure providers.

TRAI, on March 13, had recommended enhancing scope of work of infrastructure providers by allowing them to own, establish, maintain, and work all such infrastructure items, equipment, and systems that are required for setting up wireless networks and transmission of signals, except spectrum. "Needless to mention, a neutral host like IP-1 (infrastructure provider-1), not only provides the required network infrastructure in a cost efficient manner but also allows operator faster time to market to cater to the increasing network capacity requirements," Dua said.

Massive adoption of digital services in the last couple of months has led to higher usage of internet bandwidth as well as data which could have been possible only by maintaining the robust telecom infrastructure behind it. "Therefore, we certainly deserve intervention and support from the DoT to resolve our issues and concerns immediately," Dua said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the hot topic of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt familys production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new tal...

Gold smuggling case 'undermines economy',says Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeks central agencies probe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested for an effective and coordinated investigation into the Trivandrum gold smuggling case by central agencies. I invite your kind attention...

Physical activity of older people needs tailored monitoring: Study

The ability to move swiftly tends to deteriorate when ageing, a phenomenon which needs to be considered when assessing physical activity in older people. A study on active ageing at the University of Jyvaskyla examined movement that exceeds...

ADB sells $4 billion 3-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a four billion dollar three-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. We are very appreciative of the consis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020