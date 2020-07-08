Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT may discuss 'country of origin' tag for online sale with Consumer Affairs Min

The issue was discussed in a meeting on Wednesday called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and representatives of e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq and Grofers. The sources said the matter involves certain changes related to packaging of the product "the DPIIT would discuss the issue with the consumer affairs ministry".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:35 IST
DPIIT may discuss 'country of origin' tag for online sale with Consumer Affairs Min

The industry department is likely to discuss with the Consumer Affairs Ministry the matter of mandating e-commerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold through their platforms, sources said. The issue was discussed in a meeting on Wednesday called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and representatives of e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq and Grofers.

The sources said the matter involves certain changes related to packaging of the product "the DPIIT would discuss the issue with the consumer affairs ministry". The department has held two meetings with e-commerce companies to understand their issues and how much time they would take to implement 'country of origin' label on packages sold through their platform. During the meeting on Wednesday, companies flagged certain issues such as single product manufactured in more than one country; imported goods, and unbranded and unpackaged items.

One of the sources said that the participants have stated that they have no problem in indicating the country of origin of the product or where it was made but highlighted some problems related to implementation need to be resolved. They have also suggested the department to deliberate the matter with brand owners, sellers and manufacturers.

According to industry sources, the department has suggested a deadline of August 1 to e-commerce companies to start the exercise for new products, and October 1 for old stock. They added that some work has already begun on the labeling front.

The issue was first discussed in detail on June 24 between officials of the department and representatives of e-commerce companies. The development comes against the backdrop of calls to boycott Chinese goods following months long border standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

The government procurement portal GeM has made it mandatory for suppliers/sellers to specify the country of origin while registering new products on the portal. Mentioning the country of origin would help buyers take an informed decision while purchasing the item.

Domestic traders' body CAIT has demanded making it mandatory for e-commerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold on their platforms..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposed electricity Bill, 2020 against basic principle of federalism: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 was against the basic principle of federalism and sought its withdrawal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Badal said the prop...

8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradeshs eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data. T...

Finmin asks states to ensure safety of bankers and stern action against unruly

The Finance Ministry has requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and stern action against perpetrators following incidences of attack on bankers in some parts of the country in the recent past. The Department of Fin...

'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the hot topic of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt familys production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020