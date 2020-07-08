Commerce ministry appoints Utpal Acharya as deputy chairman of Tea Board

The commerce ministry hasappointed Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) JointDirector Utpal Acharya as the new deputy chairman of the TeaBoard with immediate effect, a top official said on Wednesday

Acharya, whose appointment is for a temporary period,replaces Arun Kumar Ray, who was appointed deputy chairman onJuly 8, 2018 for a two-year tenure, Tea Board Chairman P KBezbaruah told PTI.