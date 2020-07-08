Left Menu
Diageo appoints Deepika Warrier as chief marketing officer

Julie Bramham, the current CMO of Diageo India, will move to Europe as Global Brand Director for Johnnie Walker, it added. Warrier till recently was Managing Director and CEO of NourishCo Beverages, formerly a 50:50 joint venture between PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST
Leading alcoholic beverages company Diageo India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former PepsiCo executive Deepika Warrier as its chief marketing officer (CMO). The appointment of Warrier, who was with PepsiCo for over two decades, will be effective from July 27, 2020, Diageo India said in a statement. Julie Bramham, the current CMO of Diageo India, will move to Europe as Global Brand Director for Johnnie Walker, it added.

Warrier till recently was Managing Director and CEO of NourishCo Beverages, formerly a 50:50 joint venture between PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products. Diageo India Managing Director and CEO Anand Kripalu said, "We are delighted to welcome Deepika to the Diageo India family. Her strong consumer-centric approach combined with her transformational leadership skills makes her a tremendous asset to Diageo." At PepsiCo, Warrier held key positions including CMO for PepsiCo India and Vice President for the nutrition category across multiple geographies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India is a subsidiary of Diageo plc.

The company owns a portfolio of premium brands, including Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan..

