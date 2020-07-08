Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF brings down small portion of Noida mall's roof

The reopening of The DLF Mall of India was not and is not linked to these enhancement works in any manner, the company said. The opening of the mall is directly related to carrying out of all coronavirus-related works in order to ensure safe experience for customers, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:52 IST
DLF brings down small portion of Noida mall's roof

Realty major DLF on Wednesday said it has brought down a small portion of the roof of its shopping mall in Noida that got damaged due to thunderstorm and adverse weather conditions last month. The clarification came after a video went viral on social media that showed a part of the roof of 'DLF Mall of India' collapsing.

DLF said the reopening of the 2 million sq ft mall was not linked to this repair work. The mall will be opened soon after ensuring that all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are followed to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We had commenced planned enhancement works in a part of The Mall of India, Noida, when the lockdown was suddenly implemented. During this time, a small portion, admeasuring about 650 square metres only, or just under 3 per cent of total roof area was in the process of being prepared for these enhancement works," DLF spokesperson said in a statement.

The work, however, could not get started due to the COVID-19 lockdown. "The freak thunderstorm and extreme weather conditions that hit the city of Noida in June adversely impacted this portion of the roof in its vulnerable state," the spokesperson said.

The company decided "to bring down that entire portion of the roof admeasuring about 650 sq metres and rebuild it completely to the originally intended enhanced standards", the spokesperson said. The reopening of The DLF Mall of India was not and is not linked to these enhancement works in any manner, the company said.

The opening of the mall is directly related to carrying out of all coronavirus-related works in order to ensure safe experience for customers, it added. "We are hopeful of completing these activities soon and shall look forward to announcing the opening date in the near future. The enhancement works shall go on parallelly in a safe and planned manner," the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...

Pune district adds record 1,618 COVID-19 cases; 25 more die

Pune district reported 1,618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - highest single-day spike - taking the count to 32,596 on Wednesday, while 25 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll reached 9...

Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with the coronavirus, on Wednesday defended his governments handling of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Brazilians and touted his use of a contentious anti-malaria drug. ...

Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament and their participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At an hour-long meeting with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020