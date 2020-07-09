Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bali island begins to reopen after 3-month virus lockdown

More than 5 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year prior to the pandemic, which caused the numbers to dive. The total number of stranded tourists in Bali is not known, but more than 169,000 travellers came to Bali in March before the island closed its doors, according to government data.

PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 09-07-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 08:29 IST
Bali island begins to reopen after 3-month virus lockdown

Indonesia's resort island of Bali reopened after a three-month virus lockdown Thursday, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before foreign arrivals resume in September. Normally bustling beaches and streets on the idyllic Southeast Asian island emptied in early April except for special patrols to ensure health protocols to contain the coronavirus were observed.

Authorities restricted public activities, closed the airport and shuttered all shops, bars, sit-down restaurants, public swimming pools and many other places on the island that's home to more than 4 million people. The local government began lifting the limits Thursday, but tourists will face stringent rules in hotels, restaurants and on beaches, Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster said.

Koster told a news conference ahead of the reopening the island will gradually reopen shuttered places to locals and the foreigners stranded there during the outbreak. The island will open to Indonesians from other parts of the country on July 31 and new foreign arrivals on September 11. The government established guidelines for reopening tourist spots and may close certain areas again if infections spike, he said.

“The pandemic has hit tourism sector so badly while there is no certainty when it will end,” Koster said. “We have to revive economic activity to prevent Bali from new social problems due to increasing economic pressures.” Tourism is the main source of income for the island that is mainly Hindu in the mostly Muslim archipelago nation.

The famed white-sand beaches and popular shopping areas on the “island of the gods” were deserted almost two decades ago when visitors were scared off by terrorism. The dark cloud of the suicide bombings that killed 202 mostly foreign tourists in 2002 lingered for years, but the island has worked to overcome that image. More than 5 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year prior to the pandemic, which caused the numbers to dive.

The total number of stranded tourists in Bali is not known, but more than 169,000 travellers came to Bali in March before the island closed its doors, according to government data. The data showed that some 2,500 travellers had extended their visas to avoid penalties for overstaying them before Indonesia's government granted all tourists automatic extensions in late March. The Bali administration data showed the occupancy rate at Bali's starred hotels plunged to 2.07% in May from 62.5% in December, before the outbreak hit. It down from 51.56% in May last year.

Bali has recorded more than 1,900 cases of COVID-19, including 25 deaths. Indonesia has confirmed more than 68,000 cases and 3,359 fatalities, the most in Southeast Asia..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...

China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...

Parrot Analytics launches TV360 Monitor to democratize data for media industry

Parrot Analytics, the worldwide leader in TV content demand data and analytics, has launched TV360, a brand-new data analytics platform suited for individual users to the largest international media corporations in the world. TV360 brings t...

'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

A national coalition of labour unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Dubbed the Strike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020