NMDC's Chhattisgarh unit output in June stood at 18.61 LT, sales at 18.26 LT

State-run mineral producer NMDC has recorded a year-on-year increase in iron ore sales and production in Chhattisgarh during June, a company release said. NMDC has mined 18.61 lakh tonne (LT) of iron ore in June from its mines in Chhattisgarh, up five per cent from 17.72 LT a year-ago.

During June 2020, the company said, its sales from the state stood at 18.26 LT, registering a rise of two per cent from 17.99 LT. "The Kirandul unit has achieved a new record in sales during the above period. In June 2020, the total sales were 10.47 LT, which is 24 per cent higher than 8.47 LT in June 2019," it added.

The Bailadila project in Chhattisgarh has recorded a rise in sales and production in June as compared to the year-ago period, despite the lockdown that had been imposed due to the COVID-19 scenario and it was also closed due to various factors for seven days last month, NMDC said in a statement. The colleagues at Bailadila played an important role in keeping the wheels of the industry running under adverse and stressful circumstances, N Baijendra Kumar Chairman cum Managing Director, NMDC said.

On COVID-19 disruptions, Kumar said NMDC has ensured that all necessary measures are implemented to meet the challenges posed by the virus outbreak and that production is sustained. NMDC, he said, has made special arrangements for social distancing, hand-sanitation and sanitization at all its offices and project sites.

Regular health check-up of personnel at all offices and project sites are undertaken at regular intervals so that production is not hampered and can be increased while ensuring effective protection from COVID-19, Kumar said..