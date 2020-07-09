Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook

China-exposed miners, luxury stocks and automakers all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy. Frankfurt-listed shares outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST
European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook

European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China's recovery helped Germany outperform.

The broader European equities index rose 0.3% in early deals. SAP jumped 6.5% after the German group confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.

Denmark's Pandora gained 1.2% after it lifted its profit forecast for the second quarter, saying consumers had returned to shops faster than expected. China-exposed miners, luxury stocks and automakers all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.

Frankfurt-listed shares outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong; offers 10,000 visas to students, skilled workers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced the suspension of Australias extradition treaty with Hong Kong over the controversial Chinese national security law imposed there and offered visas to 10,000 students and temporary skilled...

Yemen cemetery struggles to dig enough graves as coronavirus spreads

In Yemens Taiz, cemetery supervisor Dabwan al-Makhlaafi had to hire mechanical diggers to keep up with demand for new graves at a cemetery originally built for fallen government fighters, as coronavirus spreads through the war-torn country....

New Zealand reviews settings of relationship with Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong.Chinas decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed t...

Milan turns to Jay-Z's Roc Nation, Liverpool to revive glory

Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the Scudetto, AC Milan decided returning to the pinnacle of football required a new approach. Jay-Zs entertainment agency Roc Nation is at the center of it, linking up with Mila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020