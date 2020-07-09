European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook
China-exposed miners, luxury stocks and automakers all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy. Frankfurt-listed shares outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:00 IST
European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China's recovery helped Germany outperform.
The broader European equities index rose 0.3% in early deals. SAP jumped 6.5% after the German group confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.
Denmark's Pandora gained 1.2% after it lifted its profit forecast for the second quarter, saying consumers had returned to shops faster than expected. China-exposed miners, luxury stocks and automakers all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.
Frankfurt-listed shares outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.
ALSO READ
Wife of Canadian detained in China speaks out
Trust in China falls sharply among Australians, Lowy poll finds
China warns US over actions against 4 more media outlets
Kāriki Pharma signs agreement to export medicinal cannabis in Germany
Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more