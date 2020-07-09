ICFAI Business School (IBS) Offers Students a Comprehensive Management Education

HYDERABAD, India, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who have recently graduated and getting an MBA/PGPM degree is their next career move, and then the first step towards this starts with the choice of college. To ensure the best education, one should look for an institution with reputation of providing a top-notch education. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is no doubt a leading name in this field. In the 2 years duration of MBA, students will be provided exposure to management skills, tools, equipment and opportunities that will prepare students to establish a successful career in this field. In order to make its campuses accessible to more students, IBS set up its campuses in major cities across India. Once students meet all the criteria of taking admission, they can choose their campuses such as IBS Mumbai, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, IBS Gurgaon and IBS Pune. Each campus is equipped with top-notch facilities and well-qualified faculty for students during the tenure of their study, spanning 2 years.

The MBA/PGPM program offered by IBS has been uniquely designed for students with the idea of creating the best management professionals in the country. To do so, the program has been created by striking a balance between book knowledge as well as providing students with a tool that will help them with meeting the challenges of today's work scenario. The education imparted to MBA students is 100% based on CASE study learning. This allows the students to get a taste of the professional world even in their learning phase. In addition to this, students are provided with a holistic personality development which will work as the biggest advantages for the students once they themselves become professionals. At ICFAI Business School, students are continuously provided with all the career guidance required to choose their specialization and career path in their MBA/PGPM course. Each campus has a Career Management Center for students for helping students focus enhancing their chances of getting placed in the top companies available. Students are also provided with the opportunity of industry interface, access to the library, and counseling. IBS provides placement opportunities both nationally and internationally for its students on successful completion of their MBA/PGPM program. The sectors that are covered in the placement drives are broadly in - Banking, Consulting, E-commerce, Education, Financial Services, FMCG/Retail, Insurance, Infra, Telecom, Real Estate, IT/ITES, Construction, Manufacturing, Media & Research, Healthcare and other services.

Some of the top recruiters for IBS are - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Deloitte, HCL, Capgemini, Maruti Suzuki, Amazon.com, Cognizant, Nestle, EY, Airtel, KPMG, JP Morgan Chase, Wipro, Oracle, Amul, Coca-Cola, PWC, ITC, Nielsen, S&P Global. IBS also brings in international recruiters such as Khimji Ramdas KR, Bizoneer, Tolaram Group, Redington, Satguru Travels, RACS and more. All the companies visit every campus of the IBS institution. The institution takes pride in securing top packages for their students ranging from 11.52, 9.60 to 7.42. Students from all the campuses have the record of securing top jobs in the best firms with high packages. Students studying in IBS along with getting the best in education and placements will be getting the additional benefit of joining a network of 54000+ IBS alumni, settled in India and abroad. These alumni are in regular touch with their Alma Mater. Having access to such a large network will give an edge to these people over any other colleges that are offering MBA/PGPM courses.

Students aspiring to join IBS for pursuing MBA/PGPM course need to have a Graduate degree with at least 50% marks with English as their medium of instruction and have to qualify for admission by appearing for IBS Admission Test, in short called IBSAT. To apply for the college, students have to fill up IBSAT application form. The last date to apply is 16th December 2020. Applicants will get access to the IBSAT Mock Test from the month of July 2020 for getting familiar with the test format. IBSAT will take place on the 26th and 27th of December. Students will get their results by the first week of January 2021 About ICFAI Business School (IBS) ICFAI Business School (IBS) was established in the year 1995. Since its inception, IBS has dedicated itself to imparting the best quality business education to students across India, with an august intention of ensuring that students who dream to make a career in the field of business get all the resources and means to fulfill their aspirations. From infrastructure and faculty to extra-curricular activities and placements, students are offered the best of everything so that they can have all-round development. The faculties here put constant effort to make sure that students learn the trick of the trade they want to proceed into and turn into future leaders. For more information visit https://ibsindia.org/ To Apply Visit https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2020/registration/index.asp?src=PRNEWSWIRE&rm_src=PR4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.